D. Boral Capital Celebrates Success of Inaugural DBC Conference

Event featured Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary as keynote speaker, and had 70 companies with over 400 attendees participating

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth issuers and their investors, celebrates the success of its Inaugural DBC Conference, which featured Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, as keynote speaker. Seventy companies and over 400 attendees participated in the event, resulting in 450 meetings. The conference took place on May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel, New York City.

"We are proud of the success of our Inaugural DBC Conference and to have hosted Mr. Wonderful as our distinguished keynote speaker," said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. "At D. Boral Capital, we are focused on building strong relationships and delivering exceptional service, which we feel was reflected in our premiere event. Our sights are already set on our 2026 conference, where we aim to deliver an even more impactful experience for attendees."

For updates on the 2026 DBC Conference, visit https://dboralcapital.com/conference/.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

