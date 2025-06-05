Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900218 | ISIN: FR0000054231 | Ticker-Symbol: HIH
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:06
3,480 Euro
+2,96 % +0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHCO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIGHCO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4303,73019:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Highco Announces Completion Of Sale Of High Connexion

Lyon, 5 June 2025 (6 p.m.)

HIGHCO ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF HIGH CONNEXION

HighCo announces, following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the completion of the sale of High Connexion - a company in which it has held, until this deal, a 51% stake - to a group of investors including Albarest Partners and Guillaume Guttin.

The income from this disposal will enable HighCo to distribute an exceptional dividend of €1.00 per share, in the form of an interim dividend. The payment date is scheduled for 5 September 2025 (ex-dividend date of 3 September 2025).

The deal is in line with the Group's strategy to ramp up the development of its core business, which is structured into its two key divisions: Activation and Consulting & In-store media selling.

In 2025, HighCo Group intends to push forward with its growth, investments and innovation policy, especially in its Activation division.

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, "High Connexion is an adventure co-created with Bruno Laurent that started back in 2008 to support the emergence of mobile marketing in France. After 15 years of success, this disposal demonstrates the Group's ability to make strategic investments, develop innovative startups, create value and reward its shareholders."

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME"), HighCo has nearly 450 employees.
HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile Collina-HueNicolas Cassar
Managing DirectorPress Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06+33 4 88 71 35 46
comfi@highco.comn.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming events

Publications take place after market close.

Q2 2025 and H1 2025 Gross Profit: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
H1 2025 Earnings: Wednesday, 10 September 2025
Conference call on half-year earnings: Thursday, 11 September 2025 at 10 a.m.
Q3 2025 and 9-month YTD 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 15 October 2025
Q4 2025 and FY 2025 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS), CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims all liability for any inaccuracy herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.