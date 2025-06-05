Housing&: Unlocking Housing Progress Through Cross-Sector Collaboration and Action

Housing&'s latest update to the Housing Indicator Tool (HIT) reveals significant regional wins in housing production and the need to double down on protecting them.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / A new report from Housing& (formerly known as HAND) and the Urban Institute offers an encouraging sign for the future of housing in the Capital Region. The report shows that progress is possible when local leaders align policy, funding, business, academia and community advocacy.

Housing& Logo

Official logo of Housing&

According to the latest version of the Housing Indicator Tool (HIT) 5.0 , Greater D.C. exceeded its housing production target in 2024 for the second time since tracking began in 2019. Local wins from expanded housing trust funds to statewide zoning reforms showcase what's achievable when jurisdictions act with urgency and intention. Yet without sustained action, progress could quickly stall, exacerbating the housing crisis in the Greater D.C. area.

"We're proving that we can move the needle on housing affordability," said Courtney Battle, Executive Director at Housing&. "The question now is whether we can keep up the momentum-and scale it to meet the moment."

A snapshot of the data:

The latest iteration of the Housing Indicator Tool (HIT) survey demonstrated a positive year for housing production in the region, but also signaled a potential slowdown as the current housing cycle begins to level off.

Housing production in the Capital Region increased in 2024. Greater DC produced 25,930 housing units in 2024 (compared to 21,325 units in 2023). Greater Baltimore produced 6,980 housing units in 2024 (compared to 5,543 units in 2022).

Building permits for new housing in the Capital Region decreased in 2024. Greater DC has seen fewer building permits issued every year since 2021. The region saw 16,604 permits issued in 2024, down from 25,415 in 2021.

Jurisdictions in the region have room for improvement in their zoning policies. Eight jurisdictions have 75% or more residential land zoned only for single-family housing. Only six jurisdictions allow for multifamily development on most residential land within a half mile of high-capacity transit.

Momentum Is Real-But It's Not Guaranteed to Stay

Though the Capital Region is making headway, Greater D.C. has seen a decrease in building permits every year since 2021. Couple this with the reduction of the federal workforce, the loss of pandemic-era federal funding, rising interest rates, increased material costs, and skyrocketing insurance premiums, and production gains are under threat.

With early signs of a construction slowdown given the predicted economic headwinds, Housing& urges public, private, and nonprofit leaders not to let this moment slip away. The HIT equips them with the data and the responsibility to act so the housing gap doesn't widen. The update to the tool includes three new zoning policies that highlight opportunities for jurisdictions to improve by allowing higher housing density where it is most needed.

"We know what works," said Battle. "Now it's time to replicate, scale, and sustain it so that everyone in our region, regardless of income or zip code, can find a place to call home."

