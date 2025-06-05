DirectTrust Announces Agenda Details for 2025 Annual Conference: The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity

Event poised to shape the next era of trust in healthcare interoperability

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced agenda details for its 2025 Annual Conference, taking place August 4-7 at the Hilton at the Ballpark in St. Louis, Missouri. Centered around its theme, "The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity," the event will convene healthcare professionals, technology leaders, policymakers, and innovators to engage in critical conversations about the future of trust in health data exchange.

The event includes a mix of presentations, panels, and interactive breakout workshops. Key highlights include presentations on the cybersecurity threat landscape from the FBI, CISA, and St. Louis Fusion Center, an update from the DEA on using identity verification to prevent e-prescribing of controlled substances fraud, and a prospective look at post-quantum computing and how it will impact our future.

"This year's theme, The Intersection of Interoperability, Identity, and Cybersecurity, reflects the urgent need for collaboration across domains that have traditionally operated in silos," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "As we face new challenges in digital health, our conference is designed to foster trust-based dialogue, surface actionable insights, and empower attendees to shape a future where privacy, usability, and security coexist by design."

The event will additionally feature sessions that span the following topics:

A debate navigating the role of government in health data exchange standards and security

Expanding use cases for Direct Secure Messaging across clinical workflows

Evaluating and testing evolving standards for metadata that communicates the purpose and content of a Direct Secure Message

Evolving patient and provider identity approaches to improve trust and access

A CISO Roundtable and tabletop exercise centered around strengthening health sector defenses amid rising cyber threats

Advancing directory modernization for improved data accuracy and visibility

A demonstration of remote online notaries

A workshop from the FHIR at Scale Taskforce (FAST) on security and identity

For more information on the agenda, attending, or sponsoring the DirectTrust Annual Conference, visit bit.ly/DirectTrust2025.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

###

Press contact:

Dave Anderson

Anderson Interactive

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: DirectTrust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/directtrust-announces-agenda-details-for-2025-annual-conference-the-i-1036041