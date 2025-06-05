Strategic hire underscores company's growth and commitment to the region

Orange Logic, the leader in digital asset management and content orchestration, today announced the appointment of Ben Colenso as Managing Director for EMEA. Based in the UK, Colenso will spearhead Orange Logic's regional strategy, customer enablement, and market expansion efforts, as the company accelerates its global footprint.

Colenso brings 20 years of experience in technology and media production, having most recently led the technology strategy for Hogarth, WPP's content experience company. Known for solving complex problems for some of the world's most iconic brands with his customer-centric approach, Colenso will play a critical role in strengthening Orange Logic's presence and partnerships across EMEA which span customers such as ITV, Pearson, GSK, Ubisoft and Tourism Ireland amongst others.

"Ben's appointment reflects our deep commitment to EMEA, where we continue to see strong momentum and increasing demand from some of the world's most sophisticated enterprises," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Orange Logic. "His strategic mindset, customer-first philosophy, and experience driving transformation across global organizations make him an ideal leader to take our EMEA business to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to join Orange Logic at such an exciting time in its journey," said Colenso. "The company's vision, product depth, and customer focus are second to none, and I look forward to working closely with our clients and teams to unlock even more value across the region."

The appointment comes on the heels of Orange Logic's continued investment in international growth and innovation, following its expanded platform capabilities in content orchestration and AI-powered workflows. With clients across media, healthcare, finance, and cultural institutions, Orange Logic is helping organizations manage complexity, streamline operations, and scale content at speed.

For more information, visit www.orangelogic.com

About Orange Logic

Orange Logic is a digital asset management (DAM) and content orchestration platform that helps complex organizations manage, enrich, and deliver content at scale. Built for teams that demand flexibility, security, and performance, Orange Logic empowers global brands, cultural institutions, and enterprises to do more with their content.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605372851/en/

Contacts:

For any press enquiries please contact rebecca.rosborough@orangelogic.com