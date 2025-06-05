Anzeige
05.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Appoints Crystal Riggins as Chief Operating Officer

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, ranked among the Top 75 U.S. accounting and consulting firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Crystal Riggins as chief operating officer. Riggins will retain her responsibilities as general counsel while taking on this expanded leadership role.

As COO, Riggins will focus on operational excellence and cross-functional alignment to support the firm's long-term strategy. She will oversee core internal functions and work closely with Sensiba's managing partner and executive leadership team to ensure integrated execution of firmwide initiatives.

"In the two years since she joined us, Crystal has been instrumental in our daily operations, and her dedication and impact have been clear," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "She's proven to have alignment with the firm's values and the ability to develop trusting relationships, plus she's demonstrated incredible leadership skills. Her contribution over the last two years made the decision to offer her the position an easy one."

Riggins will serve as a key partner to the managing partner in advancing Sensiba's vision and translating strategy into action across departments and geographies.

"I'm very excited to be at Sensiba at this time," Riggins said. "We have a fantastic firm with people whose sole focus is providing excellent client service. We've been through a technology transformation, and we have brought a suite of executives on board who are well-positioned to work together to reach the next level of sophistication and growth."

Riggins joined Sensiba in 2023 as general counsel and will continue to lead the firm's legal function. Prior to Sensiba, she held executive roles at a leading IoT SaaS company and several technology firms. She has led legal, operations, and people functions, and multiple transformative acquisitions.

About Sensiba LLP
Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a Top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

Contact:
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager
925-271-8700 x7166
mstevens@sensiba.com

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-appoints-crystal-riggins-as-chief-operating-officer-1035439

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
