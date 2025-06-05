HMW Law - Ohio Trial Attorneys Announces Against All Odds Scholarship

HMW Law and its team will award $2,500 to the student who wins the firm's new scholarship.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / The criminal defense attorneys and personal injury lawyers with HMW Law-Ohio Trial Attorneys are proud to debut the firm's Against All Odds Scholarship . This scholarship promises one high-achieving undergraduate or graduate student $2,500 to dedicate toward their studies in any major.

HMW Law specifically wants to celebrate the achievements of students from underrepresented backgrounds. The team encourages students who fit the scholarship's criteria to create a two- to three-minute video going into detail about the hardships they've overcome while pursuing their academic and professional goals.

Students should specifically use their videos to emphasize how the hardships they've faced in life have impacted their goals and how they intend to use their learned perseverance to make waves in their chosen field.

Students have until November 15, 2025, to complete their videos and submit them for the scholarship selection committee's consideration. Unfortunately, the team cannot consider applications submitted without all essential materials or after this deadline passes. Students should carefully look over their application forms to make sure they have all the required documents before hitting "submit" through HMW Law's website.

The inappropriate use of AI to generate a video wholesale, create fake actors for a video, or modify a student's voice will result in that student's application being removed from the applicant pool. HMW Law wants students to embrace their creativity and create videos that speak to their specific circumstances.

The scholarship selection committee reserves up to three months after the deadline to choose its winner. The team will then reach out to that winner via email. Students can expect to see blog posts and press releases about their achievements appear on HMW Law's website.

The firm asks that neither students nor their families reach out to HMW Law after the scholarship deadline closes with questions about the student's application. The firm cannot provide updates on the status of a student's application at this time.

HMW Law takes pride in being a community-oriented law firm. The team looks forward to offering its support to an outstanding student who could use a hand in achieving their long-term goals.

