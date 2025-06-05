The world's first carbon-negative ocean calcium sand-containing compostable tray was recognized in international competition's 'Renewables (Pre-Commercialized)' category

NantBioRenewables, a leading innovator in sustainable packaging solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking Wave Ware protein tray has been selected as a finalist in the renowned Global competition -Sustainability Awards. The company's revolutionary "Ocean calcium containing compostable protein tray" earned recognition in the highly competitive 'Renewables (Pre-Commercialized)' category.

The Sustainability Awards by Packaging Europe represents the most prestigious and influential global competition for sustainability in packaging, with a mission to illuminate the most important innovations and initiatives across the packaging value chain in the world. Open to all types of organizations with no entry fee and judged by a diverse international jury of experts, the awards help accelerate adoption of best practices and better technologies while fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing to drive meaningful environmental change.

Revolutionary Ocean Calcium Technology

The Wave Ware protein tray represents a breakthrough in sustainable packaging technology, being the world's first compostable tray made with carbon-negative Ocean Calcium Sand. Manufactured proudly in the United States, the innovative packaging solution utilizes Ocean Calcium Sand (OCS), a uniquely renewable resource that boasts a negative carbon footprint meaning it actually removes CO2 from the atmosphere during biogenic harvest.

"Being selected as a finalist by such a distinguished international panel of experts is tremendous validation of our commitment to environmental innovation," said Lila Karlsen McNutt, Global Sales Marketing Director at NantBioRenewables. "Our Wave Ware protein tray doesn't just reduce environmental impact it actively contributes to carbon removal while delivering the performance and functionality that food producers and consumers demand."

Dr. Andrey Tyuftin PhD, R&D Chemist and lead developer of compostable packaging materials at NantBioRenewables, emphasized the breakthrough nature of the innovation: "What makes this tray formulation truly revolutionary is how we've managed to harness ocean-derived materials to create packaging that's not just sustainable, but actually beneficial to the environment. The Ocean Calcium Sand doesn't just replace traditional materials it transforms the entire equation by removing carbon while maintaining superior mechanical properties."

Game-Changing Environmental Benefits

The Wave Ware protein tray delivers multiple environmental advantages:

Carbon Negative Raw Material: Utilizes Ocean Calcium Sand, which removes CO2 from the atmosphere during harvest

Utilizes Ocean Calcium Sand, which removes CO2 from the atmosphere during harvest Reduced Polymer Dependency: Significantly decreases reliance on high-cost biodegradable polymers through innovative material composition

Significantly decreases reliance on high-cost biodegradable polymers through innovative material composition Full Industrial Compostability: Meets rigorous standards for complete breakdown in commercial composting facilities

Meets rigorous standards for complete breakdown in commercial composting facilities Renewable Resource Base: Utilizes Ocean Calcium Sand, a naturally abundant and sustainable material

Industry Recognition and Global Impact

The selection as a finalist places NantBioRenewables among the world's most innovative packaging companies and reinforces the company's position as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions. The international jury's recognition highlights the significant potential of ocean-based renewable materials to transform the packaging industry.

"This recognition validates our belief that the future of packaging lies in harnessing nature's own materials in ways that benefit both business and the environment," added Kenn Budlong, Chief Operating Officer at NantBioRenewables. "We're proud to be pioneering solutions that don't just minimize harm they actively heal our planet."

Award Timeline and Recognition

Winners of the Sustainability Awards will be announced at the Sustainable Packaging Summit, taking place November 10-12 in Utrecht, Netherlands. This premier event represents Europe's biggest packaging sustainability gathering and attracts sustainability and innovation leaders from across the global value chain.

The awards ceremony promises to be a highlight of the summit, with winners remaining unknown until the moment of announcement, ensuring genuine surprise and celebration of the year's most impactful sustainability innovations.

About NantBioRenewables

NantBioRenewables is a pioneering company dedicated to developing innovative, sustainable packaging solutions that address the world's environmental challenges. Through breakthrough technologies like Ocean Calcium Sand and the Wave Ware product line, the company is transforming how industries approach packaging while actively contributing to environmental restoration. Based on Gadsden, AL, USA, NantBioRenewables serves customers across food service, retail, and industrial markets with products that combine superior performance with exceptional environmental benefits.

About Wave Ware

Wave Ware represents a new generation of sustainable packaging solutions that harness the power of ocean-derived renewable materials. The product line features patented Ocean Calcium Sand technology that delivers carbon-negative production, superior functionality, and complete compostability. Wave Ware products are designed for businesses and consumers who refuse to compromise between performance and environmental responsibility.

High-resolution images, product samples, and additional information available upon request.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about NantBioRenewables' products and technology. Actual results may vary.

