BlueCat Networks: BlueCat highlights the next generation of Intelligent Network Operations solutions at Cisco Live

Accelerate network transformation

Organizations need networks that change fast. However, increased complexity and legacy solutions create unnecessary drag. When the network is slow to deliver, organizations struggle to create memorable customer experiences, proactively detect and mitigate cyber threats, and harness the benefits of cloud and artificial intelligence.



Intelligent NetOps is an integrated portfolio of network infrastructure services. It discovers and enables network access, automates provisioning and workflows, captures and analyzes operational data, and continuously optimizes and secures the network across hybrid and multicloud environments.

"A key challenge faced by networking teams is to efficiently and effectively manage disparate infrastructure across multiple environments while ensuring high levels of security and user experience," said Brandon Butler, IDC Senior Research Manager for Enterprise Networks. "BlueCat's DDI management and network observability solutions help teams overcome these challenges by providing intelligent visibility and analytics, which can be correlated with changes occurring across the network and on individual devices, enabling teams to maintain reliability and accelerate transformation initiatives."

BlueCat launches Integrity X: The future of enterprise DDI

Integrity X redefines how enterprise network teams automate and manage core DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) infrastructure. Built on a modern React framework and with an API-first design that leverages the same OpenAPI interface customers already use for automation, this release introduces a fully reimagined user experience-engineered to streamline workflows, strengthen security posture, and accelerate innovation across hybrid environments.



"These enhancements are exactly what enterprise teams need," said a senior developer of system design and architecture engineering at a large health care data provider. "BlueCat is listening, solving real-world DDI challenges, and enabling agile network infrastructure."

A next-generation DDI platform for modern networks

Integrity X delivers unmatched scalability, performance, accessibility, and extensibility-bringing together everything network teams need in a single, unified DDI solution:

Unified by design: A cohesive platform experience that feels fast, seamless, and intuitive-tailored to the needs of today's dynamic enterprise environments.

A cohesive platform experience that feels fast, seamless, and intuitive-tailored to the needs of today's dynamic enterprise environments. API-first innovation: Built on a fully RESTful API that is OpenAPI 3.0 compliant, enabling rapid feature delivery, seamless integration, and long-term extensibility for automation-driven organizations.

Built on a fully RESTful API that is OpenAPI 3.0 compliant, enabling rapid feature delivery, seamless integration, and long-term extensibility for automation-driven organizations. Accessibility for all: WCAG 2.1 AA-compliant by design, with high-contrast visuals, full keyboard navigation, and screen reader support-ensuring inclusive access for all users.

WCAG 2.1 AA-compliant by design, with high-contrast visuals, full keyboard navigation, and screen reader support-ensuring inclusive access for all users. Multi-language support: Global-ready with localization in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

Global-ready with localization in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese. Real-time visibility: Always-on monitoring and a powerful new appliance metrics dashboard, based on open-source Prometheus, give teams instant insight into DNS, DHCP, and IPAM health-enabling proactive operations and faster troubleshooting.

"Integrity X provides a modern, standards-based path forward for customers who want control," said Scott Fulton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at BlueCat. "New customers are relieved with the low-risk migration from other solutions, and existing customers have already been impressed with the ease of automation, scalability, and flexibility of the platform."

BlueCat enriches Splunk integration and DNS and DHCP health analysis

BlueCat now provides NOC and SOC Dashboards to diagnose performance and security issues in your network with an improved certified Splunk application:

LiveWire (https://www.liveaction.com/products/livewire/) captures, analyzes, and simultaneously streams enriched security and performance telemetry from your network to Splunk and LiveNX.

LiveNX (https://www.liveaction.com/products/livenx/) continuously analyzes enriched telemetry, SNMP, and API data for security indicators and network anomalies and sends alerts to Splunk to help in threat hunting and resolving anomalies.

LiveNX alerting engine sends security indicators and network anomalies to Splunk, aiding in threat hunting or resolving anomalies.

BlueCat's Splunk crosslink capabilities enable quick packet or flow diagnostic research all from within Splunk.

LiveWire and LiveNX 25.1 releases include additional instrumentation for DNS and DHCP, as well as automated troubleshooting for routine runtime, performance, and security issues surrounding these mission-critical services.

Micetro is now available on Cisco's Global Price List (GPL)

BlueCat also announced that Micetro, an intuitive universal DDI orchestration solution, is available on the Cisco GPL. Micetro seamlessly integrates with Meraki, delivering improved IPAM visibility and DHCP orchestration. Expanded availability streamlines procurement for customers and partners. It showcases BlueCat and Cisco's commitment to enhancing network operations with integrated solutions.

