Wynn Guests From Across Globe Enjoy Access to Prestigious London Club

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) announced that it completed the purchase of Wynn Mayfair from Crown Resorts, having received the required approval from the UK Gaming Commission. The prestigious Mayfair casino location expands Wynn's footprint in Europe and the Middle East ahead of Wynn Al Marjan Island resort opening in the UAE in early 2027.

Wynn Mayfair spans two historic townhouses at 27-28 Curzon Street, Mayfair, and is London's most exclusive gaming and dining experience. For more than half a century, London's brightest stars, royals, and the society set have flocked to the private members-only club.

The club presents a variety of gaming options with twenty gaming tables distributed across the main gaming floor, roof-top terrace, and six opulent salons privé. Upon entering, guests encounter The Bar and The Dining Room, which is now open to the public as well as to members, where specialty cocktails and exceptional wines are offered alongside a menu of locally sourced classic dishes.

The club contains an impressive collection of antiques, plush furnishings, and both classical and contemporary works by photographers and artists. Wynn Mayfair's adjacent townhouses are finished with an expansive open-air rooftop terrace that also accommodates cocktails, dining, and gaming and where smoking is permitted.

Originally known as the White Elephant Club in the 1960s, it was legendary gaming impresario and animal conservationist John Aspinall who introduced a casino to this historic venue. The White Elephant Club was frequented by an A-list roster of guests that included Richard Burton, Roger Moore, Princess Margaret, Shirley Bassey, Peter Sellers, and Shirley MacLaine.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited, is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com), Wynn Mayfair (wynnmayfair.com), and operates Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com). The Company is constructing an Integrated Resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, set to open in 2027.

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, meeting and convention space, three shopping esplanades, as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor features 671 hotel rooms and suites, an ultra-premium spa, 14 dining and lounge venues, a nightclub, and a state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has a six-acre public park and Harborwalk.

Wynn Macau is in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms, meeting and convention space, a shopping esplanade, two opulent spas, a salon and two public entertainment experiences.

Wynn Palace is a luxury resort in Macau. It offers 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites, and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets, meeting and convention space, an extensive boutique shopping esplanade, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a spa and salon.

Wynn Mayfair is a historic private members' club in the heart of London's celebrated Mayfair district. The club offers 20 table games in an elegant main casino and sumptuously appointed private salons, fine dining and cocktails in the Dining Room and Bar, and a stunning rooftop terrace with gaming and dining.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort in the UAE. Set to open in 2027, the resort will be located 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The resort will offer 1,542 rooms and suites, 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars, a theater, a nightclub, and a beach club. It will feature multiple swimming and wading pools, water features, a five-star spa, a salon, a shopping promenade, and a celebrations and events center.

