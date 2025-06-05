Britannia Beach, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - After years of anticipation, The General Store in Britannia Beach has officially reopened its doors, welcoming both locals and visitors back to the beloved grocery and liquor hub. Previously closed as part of a complete redevelopment of the historic retail community, the store has been thoughtfully redesigned and expanded, while maintaining its familiar rustic charm, and is serving the community once again.

The General Store in Britannia Beach is now open

Conveniently located along the Sea to Sky Highway near the Britannia Mine Museum, The General Store offers a wide selection of fresh groceries, local goods & everyday essentials, as well as brick-oven pizza, coffee, ready-made foods and a curated selection of wine, beer and liquor. It provides a convenient stop for those on their way to or from Whistler, as well as a warm, community-focused space for anyone looking to explore the picturesque Britannia Beach.

The General Store's new patio overlooking the Howe Sound from Britannia Beach

"We're excited to bring The General Store back to Britannia Beach," said Jason Kittler, Managing Director, The Boat Shed Hospitality Group.

"This has always been more than just a store-it's a gathering place for the community, and we're thrilled to offer fresh food, great coffee and a fantastic selection of beverages in such a stunning location overlooking the Howe Sound."

The fresh produce section at the new Britannia Beach General Store

The coffee and pizza bar at the new General Store in Britannia Beach

The General Store is operated by The Boat Shed Group, who are most known for their restaurants in Ambleside and on Cypress Mountain. As an anchor tenant, The General Store plays a vital role in bringing new life to the historic retail village, and with the new large outdoor patio, the store aims to create a lively and engaging atmosphere that takes full advantage of the scenic surroundings.

The General Store is part of a larger revitalization of the Britannia Beach artisanal historic retail village, which has been upgraded to preserve its historical aesthetic while adapting to modern commercial use. The community now features a variety of new shops, attractions and townhomes.

With its prime location, tasty offerings and local fares, The General Store is a must-visit stop along the Sea to Sky corridor.

