05.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
Diversatek Healthcare Launches Zvu 3.4.0 with Full Compatibility with Chicago Protocol 4.0

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Diversatek Healthcare is excited to announce the release of Zvu® 3.4.0, the latest software version now fully compatible with the Chicago Classification version 4.0 (CCv4.0) and normal value updates from Lyon Consensus 2.0 for ZepHr® Reflux Monitoring System. The CCv4.0 update introduces guided steps, unique measurements, and updated normal values, ensuring precise and comprehensive motility analysis. Key features include automated EGJ-CI, intra-bolus pressure, and inhibitory-DCI marking, along with enhanced HRIM data analysis.

Diversatek Healthcare

Diversatek Healthcare
Logo for Diversatek Healthcare

Zvu Functional GI Software features one user-friendly, flexible platform for three diagnostic studies: high-resolution esophageal manometry, impedance/pH reflux testing, and esophageal mucosal integrity testing (MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System). The software features visually engaging graphics, customizable reports, network connectivity, simplified controls and real-time metrics - all designed to make it easier for GI teams to deliver exceptional patient care and streamline research.

"Zvu 3.4.0 represents our continued commitment to advancing GI diagnostics through precision, simplicity, and innovation. By integrating Chicago Protocol 4.0 and the latest Lyon Consensus metrics, we're empowering clinicians with the tools they need to deliver confident diagnoses and improved patient outcomes," said Stuart Tallmadge, Vice President of Diversatek Healthcare.

Diversatek Healthcare is dedicated to expanding its comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic GI applications - all with the goal of providing exceptional patient care.

To learn more about Zvu 3.4.0, HRiM, ZepHr, or MiVu, please visit diversatekhealthcare.com.

About Diversatek Healthcare

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Diversatek Healthcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversatek Inc. A leader in gastroenterological medical devices and diagnostics, Diversatek Healthcare's tenured management team is committed to making business personal again through a hands-on approach to understanding clinical and patient needs. Diversatek Healthcare is driving science in the GI space while providing comprehensive educational offerings through Diversatek University, including on-site training and virtual platforms. The company offers an extensive range of state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic GI applications from esophageal dilators and endoscopic accessories to high resolution impedance manometry systems and impedance/pH total reflux monitoring.

For additional information, visit diversatekhealthcare.com or contact us at 800-558-6408.

Contact Information

Amy Swenson
Marketing and Communications Manager
aswenson@diversatek.com
414.755.4841

.

SOURCE: Diversatek Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/diversatek-healthcare-launches-zvu-3.4.0-with-full-compatibility-with-1025238

