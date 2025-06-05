Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MEDevice Boston Unveils Expanded Features for 2025 Event

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / MEDevice Boston, the premier event for medical device professionals in New England (September 30-October 1 at the Boston Convention Center, Boston), announces an extensive lineup of new features for its upcoming conference and exhibition. Under the theme "Engineered to Advance," the event will deliver curated insights, strategic connections and meaningful opportunities specifically designed to propel careers and businesses forward at the heart of New England's MedTech hub.

The revamped slate is centered on enhancing engagement and intentional opportunities for meaningful interaction. From peer-to-peer learning spaces to dynamic networking formats, every addition is crafted to maximize value, spark innovation and create lasting relationships within the MedTech community, particularly in Boston, which leads the nation in aggregate employment with more than 40,000 professionals and stands as one of its most vibrant innovation ecosystems.

New Show Floor Features Include:

Enhanced Conference Program: Expert-led sessions designed to tackle today's key challenges and opportunities in MedTech.

Hands-On Workshops: Interactive sessions where MedTech professionals can turn ideas into action under expert guidance.

Quick-Connect: High-energy, time-efficient networking designed to spark meaningful connections in minutes.

Expanded Networking Opportunities: Daily roundtable discussions, themed show floor tours and welcome receptions.

Innovation Center: A dedicated space to experience the latest innovations through live device simulations and hands-on exploration.

Fireside Chats: A candid forum where MedTech leaders share real stories, bold insights and future-focused ideas.

Innovation Spotlight Theater: Live, dynamic presentations from suppliers showcasing cutting-edge technology.

Leaders in MedTech Program: Exclusive opportunities to connect with peers from startups to the top 40 OEMs in the New England region.

The Franklin Visionary Awards Luncheon: Prestigious recognition for breakthrough technologies combined with high-level networking.

"Medical device professionals cannot afford to waste time," says Melissa Magestro, Vice President, Informa Markets Engineering. "They are looking for solutions to their specific needs so they can advance themselves, their businesses, the industry and ultimately, patient care worldwide. We have engineered our entire event experience specifically to advance the medical device industry and the people and businesses that serve it."

With the expanded features and renewed focus on valuable engagement, MEDevice Boston remains a trusted touchpoint for staying ahead of the curve. Whether attendees are seeking insight into emerging technologies, strategic guidance or a space to showcase advancements, the 2025 edition promises to deliver tangible value and fresh perspective in a constantly shifting MedTech landscape.

Registration for MEDevice Boston 2025 is now open, please visit: www.medeviceboston.com

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering
EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/medevice-boston-unveils-expanded-features-for-2025-event-1036010

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
