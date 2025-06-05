Stratoscope Holdings Launches Stratos K9 to Redefine Detection Dog Services for Events, Security, and VIP Protection

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Stratoscope Holdings, the parent company of Stratoscope, specializing in solutions-driven event operations consulting and crowd management, and Ingressotek, an advanced weapons detection provider, today announced the official launch of Stratos K9, a premier K9 detection company focused on explosive detection, large-scale event security, and VIP protection. As part of this strategic launch, Cameron Ford, a nationally recognized expert in detection dog training and deployment, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Stratos K9.

Stratos K9 was formed to meet the rising demand for elite detection dog services that combine cutting-edge training, professional handler development, and real-world deployment capabilities. The company provides explosive detection dogs, K9 teams for high-profile events, venues, VIP protection, and customized consulting services for both public and private sector clients.

"We built Stratos K9 to raise the standard for what clients should expect from a detection dog team," said Dan Donovan, Founder and Managing Partner of Stratoscope Holdings. "By aligning Cameron Ford's scientific training expertise with Stratoscope's national event and security infrastructure, we're offering a one-stop solution for high-level protection."

Ford is also the founder and CEO of Ford K9, one of the nation's leading canine detection training institutions. Stratoscope Holdings acquired Ford K9 on April 1, 2025, and it will now serve as the exclusive training arm of Stratos K9. This partnership ensures that all deployed dogs and handlers meet the highest operational and scientific standards in the industry.

"I'm honored to lead Stratos K9," said Cameron Ford. "This is more than a business - it's a mission. We're here to deliver canine detection services that clients can truly trust, built on training that is evidence-based, tested, and tailored to today's evolving threat landscape."

Stratos K9 is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, and currently serves clients nationwide. The company is actively expanding its team of highly qualified handlers and K-9 units.

For more information, visit www.StratosK9.com.

ABOUT STRATOSCOPE HOLDINGS

Stratoscope Holdings is the parent company of Stratoscope, specializing in solutions-driven event operations consulting and crowd management, and Ingressotek, an advanced weapons detection provider. With the addition of Stratos K9, Stratoscope Holdings offers a fully integrated suite of security, detection, and risk mitigation services for high-profile events, corporate environments, and protective operations. From strategy to deployment, Stratoscope Holdings safeguards brands, reputations, and the people behind them.

