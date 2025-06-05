Fitness Superstore Appoints Antony Morrison as New Commercial Sales Development Manager

Fitness Superstore are exclusive distributors of SHUA Fitness Equipment

NORTHAMPTON, England, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Superstore, the UK's leading supplier of home fitness equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Antony Morrison as its new Commercial Sales Development Manager, effective Monday 2nd June 2025.

This strengthening of leadership is to drive B2B Growth in the Commercial Fitness marketplace which coincides with their exclusive partnership with SHUA Fitness.

Antony joins Fitness Superstore with over 15 years of commercial leadership experience in the fitness industry, including a decade specialising in commercial gym equipment sales. His career began at Life Fitness UK, where he held several key positions including Key Account Manager, Southern Territory Manager, and ultimately National Sales Manager. During his tenure, Antony was instrumental in shaping both regional and national sales strategies, forging strong client partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across multiple sectors.

More recently, Antony served as Sales Director for two major UK corporates, where he led high-performing sales teams and implemented scalable business development frameworks across the national market.

This strategic hire reflects Fitness Superstore's commitment to accelerating its B2B growth across hospitality, public sector, corporate wellness, and private gym markets. With an already impressive range of full commercial equipment, enhanced infrastructure, and a deepening presence in the commercial fitness landscape, the company is poised for a new phase of expansion.

In his new role, Antony will collaborate closely with the sales, marketing, product development, and digital teams to execute forward-thinking strategies aimed at client engagement and commercial success.

"Fitness Superstore has established itself as a respected force in the fitness retail sector, and I'm thrilled to be joining at such a pivotal time," said Antony Morrison.

"The opportunity to shape and drive commercial growth across such a dynamic and ambitious business is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working with the talented teams here, and our valued partners at SHUA Fitness to deliver exceptional solutions and outcomes for our commercial partners."

About Fitness Superstore

Fitness Superstore is the UK's largest supplier of fitness equipment, offering a comprehensive portfolio of premium home and commercial gym solutions. The company partners with leading global fitness brands and serves a broad client base across retail, corporate, hospitality, education, and public sector markets.

About SHUA Fitness

Founded in 1996, SHUA Fitness is a global fitness brand trusted by professionals and facilities worldwide. With presence in over 100 countries and more than 30,000 fitness centres, SHUA delivers innovative and reliable solutions for both elite and everyday athletes - including serving the official athlete village at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Media Contact: Commercial@fitness-superstore.co.uk

