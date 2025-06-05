Anzeige
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 20:10 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecorobotix SA: Ecorobotix Unveils Lettuce Thinning Algorithm, Delivering Precision and Labor Savings for Lettuce Growers

PASCO, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecorobotix, an AI company specializing in precision agriculture, announces the launch of its new Lettuce Thinning algorithm, expanding the capabilities of its ARA Ultra High Precision (UHP) Sprayer to offer one of the most advanced automated thinning solutions on the market. This new functionality is now available to ARA users via a software license-enabling precise, plant-by-plant thinning without the need for additional equipment or hand labor.

"This is a major milestone for our customers in the lettuce industry," said Katerina Lee Regional Crop Care Manager at Ecorobotix. "We've combined the power of AI with the reliability of ARA's ultra-high precision spraying platform to eliminate one of the most time-consuming and labor-intensive tasks in the field-thinning."

Key Advantages of the Lettuce Thinning Algorithm:

  • Replaces Manual Labor: Growers can eliminate thinning crews and reduce labor costs. The ARA system performs thinning autonomously with just one operator.
  • Superior Uniformity: ARA uses mathematical precision to define plant spacing, ensuring consistent stands and removing human variability.
  • Faster Field Coverage: ARA outpaces manual crews, covering fields quickly while maintaining accuracy.
  • Easy Integration: Existing ARA owners can activate lettuce thinning through a simple license subscription.
  • Multi-Purpose Platform: The same ARA sprayer can be used for weeding and other crop protection tasks, allowing year-round value from one machine.
  • True Plant Selection: ARA distinguishes between crops and weeds on the planting line, preserving the right plant every time.
  • Simple Operation: With an intuitive interface and minimal setup required, the ARA sprayer is easy for any operator to use.

This innovation is part of Ecorobotix's broader mission to help growers reduce labor, increase yield potential, and improve operational efficiency through cutting-edge Plant-by-Plant AI technology.

Lettuce producers interested in the Lettuce Thinning algorithm or scheduling a live demo can sign up HERE.

About Ecorobotix
Ecorobotix is an AI company that specializes in precision agriculture. Its flagship product, the ARA Ultra High Precision Sprayer delivers treatments only where needed, using advanced computer vision and AI. Designed to reduce chemical usage and manual labor while improving crop performance, Ecorobotix technologies are redefining how growers treat every plant in the field.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ffcc17-54ee-43e1-8752-77ee98d2f941



Media Contact: Chrissy Wozniak U.S. Marketing & Communications Manager Ecorobotix 239-841-9347 ecorobotix.com chrissy.wozniak@ecorobotix.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
