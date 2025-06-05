Custom Challenge Coin Leader LogoTags Proudly Donates Custom Bottle Openers to Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic Group

Division of Fourth Generation, Family Owned and Operated Company Also Provides Custom Dog Tags, Lapel Pins, Patches and Race Medals

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic (CSFWL). CSFWL is located onboard Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Virginia. CSFWL is the Navy's largest type wing with 16 squadrons flying more than 300 aircraft and is composed of over 8,500 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel. The mission of CSFWL is to man, train and equip Strike Fighter squadrons in order to conduct carrier-based and support missions. LogoTags carefully created a custom bottle opener, working collaboratively with CSFWL's key personnel. "We are thrilled to design and donate this custom bottle opener to show our appreciation for the Commander Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic and their ongoing heroic efforts," explains Bill Taubner, Ball Chain President. The CSFWL is planning a Father's Day "Men in the Military" event and will gift the custom bottle openers to men in the command.

Custom Challenge Coin by LogoTags



Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line to include custom challenge coins, custom military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, race medals, jewelry charms, key chains, custom metal tags, and a wide range of other custom items. As the leading producer of custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins in the United States, LogoTags has become a go-to source for the custom challenge coins. Today, the company offers nearly every type of promotional item, solidifying its position at the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering premium products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as military personnel, are treated with great care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs, free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors. LogoTags is proud to offer high-quality, American-made products with no setup fees on challenge coin orders. Logotags is proud to offer the highest quality custom challenge coins and race medals with no setup fees. Like Ball Chain's other businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing superior products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/custom-challenge-coin-leader-logotags-proudly-donates-custom-bottle-op-1036066