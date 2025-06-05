CSRHub Co-Founder Cynthia Figge To Speak at Future in Review 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / CSRHub

FiRe 2025 Conference - June 8-11 at Qualcomm Institute

We're proud to share that Cynthia Figge, CEO and Co-Founder of CSRHub, will be speaking on two panels at the upcoming Future in Review (FiRe) Conference 2025, taking place in San Diego from June 8-11.

Widely recognized as one of the most influential technology and innovation gatherings in the world, the Future in Review conference brings together thought leaders, executives, and policymakers to explore the future of global challenges through a tech-forward lens.

Panel 1: Emerging Supply Chain Risks

Monday, June 9th at 1:30 PM PT

CSRHub Co-founder Cynthia Figge will speak on a mainstage panel titled "Emerging Supply Chain Risks."

She will be joined by:

Ilya Levtov , Founder & CEO, Craft

Sydney House, ESG Product Lead, Certa

This conversation will address how companies are navigating today's complex supply chain landscape. From geopolitical instability to compliance demands and sustainability concerns, the panel will explore how data, technology, and collaboration are reshaping risk management and supplier engagement in global operations.

Panel 2: The Business of Embodied Carbon

Wednesday, June 11th at 9:00 AM PT

CSRHub CEO and Co-founder Cynthia Figge will moderate a mainstage session titled "The Business of Embodied Carbon."

She will be joined by:

Andrew Himes , Director of Collective Impact, Carbon Leadership Forum

David Victor, Professor at the Center on Global Transformation, Chair in Innovation and Public Policy, and Director of the Deep Decarbonization Initiative, University of California San Diego

This session will explore how embodied carbon impacts investment decisions, compliance reporting, and long-term sustainability planning-offering timely insights into the evolving expectations for climate-related disclosures and supply chain transparency.

About Future in Review

Described by The Economist as "the best technology conference in the world," FiRe is where innovation, data, and policy converge. Learn more about the conference and explore the full schedule and speaker lineup below:

Stay tuned for more updates as Cynthia represents CSRHub's mission of building a more transparent, data-informed future for sustainability.

Cynthia Figge is a forerunner, entrepreneur and thought leader in the corporate sustainability movement. Cynthia is CEO and Cofounder of CSRHub , a leading Big Data ESG (environment, social, governance) ratings and information platform covering 60,000 companies worldwide for benchmarking, supply chain and risk assessment data solutions.

Cynthia co-founded EKOS International in 1996, one of the first consultancies integrating sustainability and corporate strategy. Cynthia is a national speaker on trends in sustainability and business intelligence.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur in sustainability, she was an Officer of LIN Broadcasting/ McCaw Cellular leading new services development. Cynthia is Independent Board Director of CleanFiber, serves as an Advisor to Strategic News Service (SNS), and volunteers in the area of social and environmental justice.

Cynthia has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Economics. Cynthia is based in the Seattle area.

About CSRHub

CSRHub offers the most comprehensive global set of Consensus ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings, information, and tools. CSRHub's business intelligence system measures the ESG business impact that drives corporate and investor sustainability decisions. Founded in 2007, CSRHub covers 58,000+ public and private companies, and provides ESG performance scores on over 38,833 companies from 134 industries in 156 countries. Our Big Data platform uses algorithms to aggregate, normalize and weight ESG metrics from 989 sources to produce a strong consensus signal on corporate sustainability performance. Interested in learning more about CSRHub? Click here.

