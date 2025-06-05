International WELL Building Institute: Engaging With WELL at Scale, KMC Solutions Leads the World With Portfolio-Wide Achievement of Three WELL Ratings

Philippines' top flexible workspace provider achieves WELL Coworking Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rating and WELL Equity Rating, the first in the world with all three WELL accolades earned across entire portfolio

MANILA, PH / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / KMC Solutions, the leading provider of flexible office spaces in the Philippines and the International WELL Building Institute, the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations and communities, announced today that KMC has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first company globally to earn three prestigious WELL ratings across its entire portfolio of flexible workspaces.

This milestone includes achieving the WELL Coworking Rating that IWBI recently launched in partnership with The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace, as well as the WELL Health-Safety Rating and WELL Equity Rating. Achieving these ratings marks KMC as a pioneer in creating healthier, more sustainable, and more productive workplaces serving the growing need of people in coworking and flexible work environments.

With 25 locations across the Philippines, KMC provides coworking and serviced office solutions, revolutionizing flexible workspaces with a strong commitment to employee well-being and environmental sustainability.

In 2023, KMC joined the growing league of global organizations to engage WELL at scale, a pathway that allows participating companies to scale health outcomes by applying evidence-based WELL strategies across a portfolio of locations or across an entire enterprise with flexibility to make measured progress along their journey to advance people-first culture.

KMC earned the WELL Equity Rating and the WELL Health-Safety Rating across all locations in 2023. KMC was the first company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to achieve the WELL Equity Rating portfolio-wide. In 2025, as an early adopter of the WELL Coworking Rating, achieved the WELL Coworking Rated status shortly after this rating was launched. Leading flexible workspace operators worldwide have embraced the rating as part of their overall commitment to providing healthier and more resilient coworking spaces.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first in the world to achieve these three WELL ratings across our entire portfolio," said Michael McCullough, Co-founder and CEO of KMC Solutions. "This accomplishment reflects our commitment to ensuring that KMC spaces provide an environment where our clients and employees thrive - physically, mentally, and socially."

"KMC's holistic approach to health and well-being reflects their dedication to advancing the future of workspaces, where health, safety, and belonging form the cornerstone of success," said Jack Noonan, IWBI's Senior Vice President and Head of Asia-Pacific. "We are thrilled to celebrate KMC's portfolio-wide WELL achievements, which demonstrate the organization's pioneering leadership and unwavering commitment to building workplaces where people thrive."

As flexible work environments continue to evolve, KMC's expertise in crafting spaces that foster both productivity and employee satisfaction is setting a new benchmark for coworking in the region and beyond."

"KMC becoming the first operator in APAC to achieve the WELL Coworking Rating and in turn achieve three WELL ratings is a significant milestone - not just for them, but for the region as a whole," said Sam Pickering, Executive Director, Head of Sustainability at The Instant Group. "WELL provides a clear framework for understanding the health and well-being credentials of flexible workspaces, and KMC's achievement is a testament to their commitment to creating environments that truly support people. It's great to see a forward-thinking operator in APAC leading the way when it comes to workplace wellness."

The WELL Coworking Rating, derived from the health strategies outlined in the WELL Building Standard, encompasses over 50 features across all 10 concepts in WELL. The features promote advanced air and water quality, lighting and thermal comfort, physical fitness, access to healthy food, collaborative spaces as well as maintenance and operational policies that focus on well-being. The WELL Coworking Rated mark signifies that a coworking or flexible workspace meets rigorous, evidence-based WELL requirements, validating its commitment to supporting the health and well-being of its occupants.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating supports organizations to advance health-focused strategies for building operations and prepare businesses for long-term resilience. It focuses on operational excellence by addressing air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources and stakeholder engagement. The WELL Equity Rating provides an actionable framework to improve access to health and well-being, prioritize inclusivity and promote engagement and belonging at workplaces.

About KMC Solutions

KMC Solutions is a prominent provider of flexible office spaces and coworking solutions in the Philippines. With 25 locations in the country, KMC caters to businesses of all sizes, offering tailored private office spaces, virtual offices, and coworking spaces. Through its commitment to workplace well-being, sustainability, and innovative design, KMC provides high-quality, flexible office solutions that help businesses thrive in the modern economy.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 600 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover, and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Mexico City, and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com

