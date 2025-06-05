Guardian Roofing Celebrates National Roofing Week by Honoring Vietnam Veteran and Wife as 2025 HALO Project Recipients

Fred and Rebecca Moore of Lake Stevens Receive Much-Needed Roof Replacement for a Lifetime of Giving Back

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / As part of National Roofing Week, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation proudly announces Fred and Rebecca Moore of Lake Stevens as the recipients of the 2025 HALO Project. This annual initiative donates a complete roof replacement to a deserving local homeowner in need. This year's recipients exemplify dedication to faith, family, and community.

Fred Moore, a Vietnam veteran, retired pastor, and active member of a local motorcycle ministry, and his wife Rebecca, a youth mentor and Lake Stevens school bus driver, have spent their lives giving to others. Though they never had biological children, they opened their home and hearts to two daughters through their church, providing a nurturing and stable home under a roof now in critical disrepair.

"Every year since the program's start in 2018, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to give back to our community in a way that is meaningful to us," said Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "This is the second time we've been able to work with a retired member of the U.S. military. Fred and Rebecca continue to serve their community and family with grace and humility. They've raised children under this roof, and now, it's our turn to give something back to them."

The couple's roof, installed in 1999, is deteriorating-soft in spots and covered with moss. Despite Fred's reliance on oxygen due to COPD and long COVID, he climbed the roof this past February to perform annual upkeep. Rebecca, battling a knee injury, could only watch. Financial strain and physical limitations made the repairs impossible without help.

Swanson shared "From the moment read the heartfelt nomination for the Moore's, we knew we had found something special. Their story, their service, and their spirit are exactly what HALO is all about."

The Meaning of HALO

Swanson continued, "We believe it's important to understand the foundation of this project. 'H' stands for Helping-our neighbors, our community. 'A' stands for Achieving a purpose-meeting a real need. 'L' stands for Lasting-building trust and lasting relationships. And 'O' stands for Overcome-helping families move past obstacles."

Since its inception, the Guardian HALO Project has grown with support from valued industry partners including Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon Building Supply, Velux Skylights ,Miles Resources and Service Partners. Their continued contributions help make life-changing home improvements possible for families like the Moores.

Guardian Roofing is proud to mark National Roofing Week by giving back to those who have given so much-and to ensure Fred and Rebecca Moore can enjoy retirement with peace of mind and a solid roof over their heads.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

