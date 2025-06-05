H World Group Signs Agreement to Debut Intercity Hotel, JI Hotel and Orange Hotel in Laos

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) and (HK: 01179), a leading global hospitality group, announced its debut into the Laotian market with the signing of 4 hotel management agreements, further advancing its international growth strategy and expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia.

The signing ceremony, held in Laotians Capital City Vientiane on May 29, marks H Group's first entry into the country, solidifying its "asset-light and internationalization" strategy.

The new properties, located in Vientiane and the historic city of Luang Prabang, will be developed in collaboration with three investment partners: Lao Kunpeng Industrial Co., Ltd., Yuting Hotel Investment Management Co., Ltd., and KP Construction Sole Co., Ltd.

"This signing of four hotels in Laos is an important step for H World in promoting localized management and building a deeply rooted network across the region," said Zhu Xiaogang, President of H World Asia Pacific.

"We are committed to strengthening our operational capabilities in Southeast Asia and delivering high-quality, full-lifecycle services to our partners. We are confident that these projects in Laos will become the highlights in H World's development in the region", added Zhu.

The four hotels signed this time cover H World's core upper-midscale and midscale brands, with projects located in Laos' capital and major tourist destinations:

Intercity Hotel Vientiane: Developed in partnership with Lao Kunpeng Industrial Co., Ltd., the hotel will be situated near Wattay International Airport and the Sanjiang Area in Vientiane. Scheduled to open in early 2026, the hotel will offer modern amenities and seamless connectivity.

Intercity Hotel Luang Prabang: Invested by Lao Kunpeng Industrial Co., Ltd., the hotel will be located in the historic city center of Luang Prabang. Expected to open in 2027, it will blend local cultural elements with the brand's signature design and functionality.

JI Hotel Vientiane Mekong Riverside: Developed by Yuting Hotel Investment Management Co., Ltd., the hotel will be located along the Mekong River in downtown Vientiane. Offering scenic river views and strong accessibility, it is set to open in early 2026. This marks the first JI Hotel in Laos and the second in Southeast Asia, following the opening of JI Hotel Orchard in Singapore.

Orange Hotel Vientiane International Airport: Developed by KP Construction Sole Co., Ltd., this project will be located near the airport and the Sanjiang Area. It is expected to open in Q3 2026. This project represents the global debut of the Orange Hotel brand outside China.

All three investment partners expressed confidence in the collaboration, citing H World's operational excellence, brand reputation, and digital ecosystem as key drivers for the partnership. They noted that the cooperation is expected to elevate hospitality standards in Laos and deliver enhanced travel experiences for guests.

According to the Laos National Tourism Administration, more than 1.97 million international tourists entered the country via the China-Laos Railway in 2024, a more than threefold increase year-on-year. Chinese tourists accounted for over 60%, making China the top source of inbound visitors to Laos. (END)

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT; HK:01179) is a key player in the global hotel industry. H World's brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels and Steigenberger Icons. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

For more information, please visit H World's website: https://ir.hworld.com

