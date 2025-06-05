New to The Street Signs MUSQ ETF to Multi-Part Media Series Featuring Long-Form Interviews, Earned Media, and TV Commercials

New Segment "BestETFs.com" Kicks Off Filming Next Week Highlighting Top Performing ETFs

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running national business TV brands, proudly announces it has signed MUSQ ETF to a multi-part media partnership. This campaign will include exclusive long-form interviews, national TV commercial placements, earned media features, and full social and digital distribution.

The series will anchor the launch of BestETFs.com, a new segment designed to spotlight the most innovative and growth-oriented ETFs in today's market. Filming begins next week from the iconic NYSE floor and other financial landmarks, with MUSQ ETF featured prominently in the rollout. BestETFs.com will officially launch in July 2025, offering a dedicated media destination for ETF thought leadership, investor discovery, and brand visibility.

MUSQ ETF, which captures the growth of the global music and entertainment economy, has gained attention for its focused exposure to high-potential sectors such as streaming, live events, and music tech.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street, commented:

"We believe ETFs like MUSQ are shaping the next era of portfolio innovation-and our media platform is uniquely positioned to support both the ETF managers and the underlying companies they invest in. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg, and a growing outdoor footprint in NYC, we're giving ETF brands and their top holdings a unified media engine that drives awareness, credibility, and investor attention at scale."

The BestETFs.com segment will feature top-performing ETFs, with targeted media delivery to financial audiences, institutional allocators, and retail investors across all platforms.

About MUSQ ETF

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - MUSQ Global Music Industry Index ETF (NASDAQ:MUSQ) is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC. The fund provides targeted exposure to the global music industry, investing in public companies across music streaming, content and distribution, live events and ticketing, as well as music-related equipment and technology. MUSQ uses a full replication strategy to track the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index, which aims to capture the performance of key music industry segments worldwide. Formed on July 6, 2023, and domiciled in the U.S., the fund seeks to deliver total return performance that corresponds generally to the MUSQ Global Music Industry Total Return Index (TR USD).

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street has grown into a dominant force in business media, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. The company specializes in long-form interviews with public and private company CEOs, institutional fund managers, and innovators from the financial, biotech, tech, and energy sectors. With over 2.53 million YouTube subscribers, the platform also offers nationwide billboard advertising, earned media on ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates, and international syndication-reaching over 245 million households weekly. In 2025, the brand launched BestETFs.com, a dedicated segment and digital destination highlighting elite ETFs and their top portfolio companies. BestETFs.com will officially go live in July 2025.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Email: monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-musq-etf-to-multi-part-media-series-featuring-long-for-1036152