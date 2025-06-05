WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Architecture Awards Celebrate Innovative & Resilient Wood Design

WoodWorks Announces 2025 Wood in Architecture Award Winners

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced its 2025 Wood in Architecture award winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design. The annual award program recognizes developers and design teams using wood in innovative ways that positively impact the environment, occupants, and communities throughout the U.S.

The Blake School Early Learning Center, Hopkins, Minnesota. Architect: HGA, Structural Engineer: HGA

The Blake School Early Learning Center, Hopkins, Minnesota. Architect: HGA, Structural Engineer: HGA, General Contractor: Mortenson, Photo: Jasper Lazor

"At WoodWorks, we have the privilege of supporting the designers, developers, and construction teams who make exceptional wood projects a reality," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President & CEO. "Our annual Wood in Architecture awards offer a moment to pause and celebrate the creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence that define this work."

An independent jury of design professionals reviewed, deliberated, and selected the winning projects based on four criteria: design excellence, innovative use of wood, sustainability & resilience, and market impact. The 2025 jury includes:

Monte French, Founder, Monte French Design Studio

Leejung Hong, LEED AP, Principal, Winstanley Architects & Planners

Lauren Piepho, PE, Structural Engineer, HGA

Robert A. Smith, AIA, RIBA, RIAS, DBIA, Principal, LMN Architects

"This year's winners exemplify the versatility and impact of modern wood construction," shared Cover. "In addition to being high-performing structures, they underscore the power of design to connect people, jobs, and communities."

Winning projects showcase wood in a range of project types and regions across the U.S., from a multi-family Passive House development with a mass timber / light-frame hybrid building system in Massachusetts to a specialized learning environment at Washington's only American Sign Language (ASL)-English bilingual school.

"Each project tells a story about innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence," remarked Cover. "Whether for work, research, learning, or home, these buildings showcase wood as a resilient and nimble material in applications that designers can repeat and build upon."

2025 Winning Projects

Winning projects can be viewed in an online gallery here. Photography, credits, and write-ups of each project for media use can be viewed and downloaded here.

154 Broadway

Somerville, Massachusetts

Architect: Utile, Inc.

Structural Engineer: RSE Associates

General Contractor: Haycon, Inc.

Developer/Owner: Construction Managers & Developers, LLC

Adimab Laboratory Building

Lebanon, New Hampshire

Architect: Sylvia Richards Practice for Architecture; Christopher Smith

Structural Engineer: WSP USA Building Structures

General Contractor: ReArch Company

Developer/Owner: Adimab LLC

The Blake School Early Learning Center

Hopkins, Minnesota

Architect: HGA

Structural Engineer: HGA

General Contractor: Mortenson

Developer/Owner: The Blake School

California College of the Arts Expansion

San Francisco, CA

Architect: Studio Gang

Structural Engineer: Arup

General Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie

Developer/Owner: California College of the Arts

Kaiser Borsari Hall

Bellingham, WA

Architect: Perkins&Will

Structural Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen

General Contractor: Mortenson

Developer/Owner: Western Washington University

Kresge College Expansion at the University of California, Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, California

Architect: Studio Gang

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates; MME Civil + Structural Engineering

General Contractor: Swinerton Builders

Developer/Owner: University of California, Santa Cruz

T3 RiNo

Denver, Colorado

Architects: Pickard Chilton (Design Architect); DLR Group (Architect of Record)

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

General Contractor: Whiting-Turner

Developer/Owners: Hines / Ivanhoé Cambridge / McCaffery Interests

Trinity University Dicke Hall + Business and Humanities District

San Antonio, Texas

Architect: Lake Flato Architects

Structural Engineer: Datum Engineers

General Contractor: Turner Construction

Developer/Owner: Trinity University

Washington School for the Deaf Divine Academic and Hunter Gymnasium

Vancouver, Washington

Architect: Mithun

Structural Engineer: PCS Structural Solutions

General Contractor: Skanska

Developer/Owner: Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth

About WoodWorks (Contact: media@woodworks.org ):

WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is a non-profit organization providing education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. Staffed by engineers, architects, and construction experts, WoodWorks helps project teams identify and successfully realize the most appropriate wood solutions for their projects. Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) and the USDA Forest Service. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email help@woodworks.org .

SOURCE: WoodWorks - Wood Products Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/architecture-awards-celebrate-innovative-and-resilient-wood-design-1036001