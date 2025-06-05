WoodWorks - Wood Products Council: Architecture Awards Celebrate Innovative & Resilient Wood Design

WoodWorks Announces 2025 Wood in Architecture Award Winners
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / WoodWorks - Wood Products Council has announced its 2025 Wood in Architecture award winners, celebrating excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, light-frame, and hybrid building design. The annual award program recognizes developers and design teams using wood in innovative ways that positively impact the environment, occupants, and communities throughout the U.S.
The Blake School Early Learning Center, Hopkins, Minnesota. Architect: HGA, Structural Engineer: HGA, General Contractor: Mortenson, Photo: Jasper Lazor
"At WoodWorks, we have the privilege of supporting the designers, developers, and construction teams who make exceptional wood projects a reality," said Jennifer Cover, PE, WoodWorks President & CEO. "Our annual Wood in Architecture awards offer a moment to pause and celebrate the creativity, collaboration, and technical excellence that define this work."
An independent jury of design professionals reviewed, deliberated, and selected the winning projects based on four criteria: design excellence, innovative use of wood, sustainability & resilience, and market impact. The 2025 jury includes:
Monte French, Founder, Monte French Design Studio
Leejung Hong, LEED AP, Principal, Winstanley Architects & Planners
Lauren Piepho, PE, Structural Engineer, HGA
Robert A. Smith, AIA, RIBA, RIAS, DBIA, Principal, LMN Architects
"This year's winners exemplify the versatility and impact of modern wood construction," shared Cover. "In addition to being high-performing structures, they underscore the power of design to connect people, jobs, and communities."
Winning projects showcase wood in a range of project types and regions across the U.S., from a multi-family Passive House development with a mass timber / light-frame hybrid building system in Massachusetts to a specialized learning environment at Washington's only American Sign Language (ASL)-English bilingual school.
"Each project tells a story about innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence," remarked Cover. "Whether for work, research, learning, or home, these buildings showcase wood as a resilient and nimble material in applications that designers can repeat and build upon."
2025 Winning Projects
Winning projects can be viewed in an online gallery here. Photography, credits, and write-ups of each project for media use can be viewed and downloaded here.
154 Broadway
Somerville, Massachusetts
Architect: Utile, Inc.
Structural Engineer: RSE Associates
General Contractor: Haycon, Inc.
Developer/Owner: Construction Managers & Developers, LLC
Adimab Laboratory Building
Lebanon, New Hampshire
Architect: Sylvia Richards Practice for Architecture; Christopher Smith
Structural Engineer: WSP USA Building Structures
General Contractor: ReArch Company
Developer/Owner: Adimab LLC
The Blake School Early Learning Center
Hopkins, Minnesota
Architect: HGA
Structural Engineer: HGA
General Contractor: Mortenson
Developer/Owner: The Blake School
California College of the Arts Expansion
San Francisco, CA
Architect: Studio Gang
Structural Engineer: Arup
General Contractor: Hathaway Dinwiddie
Developer/Owner: California College of the Arts
Kaiser Borsari Hall
Bellingham, WA
Architect: Perkins&Will
Structural Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen
General Contractor: Mortenson
Developer/Owner: Western Washington University
Kresge College Expansion at the University of California, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, California
Architect: Studio Gang
Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates; MME Civil + Structural Engineering
General Contractor: Swinerton Builders
Developer/Owner: University of California, Santa Cruz
T3 RiNo
Denver, Colorado
Architects: Pickard Chilton (Design Architect); DLR Group (Architect of Record)
Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
General Contractor: Whiting-Turner
Developer/Owners: Hines / Ivanhoé Cambridge / McCaffery Interests
Trinity University Dicke Hall + Business and Humanities District
San Antonio, Texas
Architect: Lake Flato Architects
Structural Engineer: Datum Engineers
General Contractor: Turner Construction
Developer/Owner: Trinity University
Washington School for the Deaf Divine Academic and Hunter Gymnasium
Vancouver, Washington
Architect: Mithun
Structural Engineer: PCS Structural Solutions
General Contractor: Skanska
Developer/Owner: Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth
About WoodWorks:
WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is a non-profit organization providing education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. Staffed by engineers, architects, and construction experts, WoodWorks helps project teams identify and successfully realize the most appropriate wood solutions for their projects. Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) and the USDA Forest Service.
