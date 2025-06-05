Mind Grove Launches New MedTech Training Platform with Clinical Affairs Webinar

Women-led eLearning firm introduces structured, skills-based training for medical device professionals, unveiling its mission and hosting a Clinical Affairs webinar to support cross-functional development.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Mind Grove, a new MedTech training platform designed to improve workforce development in the medical device sector, is launching this June. The company focuses on building cross-functional teams through practical, role-specific training across six essential career pathways. Founded by MedTech expert Cindy Grabowski, Mind Grove begins its public programming with a June 11 webinar on clinical strategy and execution.

Today's medical device companies are navigating extended commercialisation timelines, increased reimbursement expectations, and rising needs for cross-functional collaboration. For small-to-mid-sized firms, these demands highlight a critical need for targeted, role-specific education. Mind Grove was established to fill this need.

With a platform developed by industry experts, Mind Grove offers:

Skills-based training in Ouality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Affairs, Data Management, Reimbursement, and Marketing.

Tiered modules (Foundational to Advanced) that align with real-world medical device competencies.

Cross-functional awareness and collaboration training designed to compress development timelines and accelerate commercialization.

The first webinar in the "Mind Grove Insights" series, "The New Paradigm of Clinical Trial Management: Contemporary Strategies for Execution Excellence", will be held on June 11, 2025. This event will feature Pam Simons, VP Clinical Affairs and architect of AtriCure's LeAAPs Clinical Trial. In this session you'll gain exclusive insights into cutting-edge approaches that balance scientific rigor with commercial reality.

Mind Grove's platform is designed for MedTech professionals, hiring managers, and career-switchers seeking medical device training. It supports early-career professionals, cross-functional team leaders, and those looking to understand how their work fits into the broader commercialization process.

"After 30 years in the medical device industry, I've seen countless professionals receive only theoretical training primarily focused on pharmaceutical industry, leaving them unprepared for the realities of device development," said Cindy Grabowski, Founder and Chief Pathfinder. "There's been a huge need across our industry for skills-based competency training that spans entire medical device companies. Mind Grove is the first of its kind-laser-focused and built using real-life experience from over 30 industry experts to address this critical gap."

"Our instructional design team brings a unique combination of adult learning expertise and the ability to distil complex medical device concepts into engaging, self-paced eLearning experiences," added Ai-Dung Taylor, Ed.D. candidate and Chief Cultivation Officer. "This specialized approach to curriculum development ensures our training resonates with busy professionals and delivers measurable skill development."

Key MedTech Training Insights:

80% of S. medica device companies are small to mid-sized businesses.

Acquisition timelines now stretch 8-12 years, driven by reimbursement and data requirements

Integrated training reduces development delays caused by siloed learning or onboarding

To register for the Mind Grove Insights Clinical webinar on June 11 or explore Mind Grove's structured training programs, visit https://mindgrove.com or follow them on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/mind-grove-inc/

About MindGrove

Mind Grove is a MedTech training platform offering structured, cross-functional education in the six non-engineering disciplines essential to device development: Clinical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Ouality Assurance, Reimbursement, Data Management, and Marketing. Founded in 2024 by Cindy Grabowski, Mind Grove was created by a team of over 30 experienced professionals to address critical skill gaps and support faster, more aligned product development. Learn more at www.mindgrove.com.

Media Contact:

Sherri Hughes-Smith

Marketing Director Mind Grove

shughessmith@mindgrove.com

720.557.0027

SOURCE: Mind Grove

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mind-grove-launches-new-medtech-training-platform-with-clinical-1036173