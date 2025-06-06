Anzeige
06.06.2025
SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 21% Year-Over-Year in Q1 2025

Growth driven by AI demand and fab expansion

MILPITAS, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today reported in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 21% year-over-year to US$32.05 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In line with typical seasonality, first-quarter 2025 billings registered a 5% quarter-over-quarter contraction.

"The global semiconductor equipment market began 2025 with a solid quarter that reflects future-looking investments in vital chipmaking capacity across regions," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "With the ongoing AI boom continuing to drive fab expansions and equipment sales, the industry is showing resilience in the face of uncertainty around geopolitical tensions, tariff volatility and export controls. SEMI is actively engaging with governments to advocate for policy stability essential to multi-billion-dollar fab investments, including equipment, and the long-term success of advanced manufacturing operations."

Semiconductor Equipment Billings by Region

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

Semiconductor Equipment Market Revenue by Region

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly WWSEMS, a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contact
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1.831.889.3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702966/Semiconductor_Equipment_Billings_by_Region_Infographic.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702967/Semiconductor_Equipment_Market_Revenue_by_Region.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-reports-global-semiconductor-equipment-billings-increased-21-year-over-year-in-q1-2025-302473675.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
