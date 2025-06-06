Tracer Biotechnologies, a leader in blood-based molecular diagnostics for cancer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) to co-develop and commercialize minimal residual disease (MRD) assays for solid tumors on QIAGEN's QIAcuity digital PCR platform.

This collaboration aims to deliver highly sensitive, cost-effective, and decentralized MRD testing solutions that enable oncologists to monitor cancer recurrence and guide personalized treatment decisions using minimally invasive blood samples.

"Partnering with QIAGEN enables Tracer to bring our solid tumor MRD expertise to a broader market using a robust digital PCR platform in QIAcuity," said Mark Kaganovich, CEO of Tracer Biotechnologies. "With QIAcuity's sensitivity and scalability, we can deliver high-quality companion diagnostics that integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows and offer new options to oncologists and patients."

Tracer offers two complementary MRD solutions:

Tracer dPCR , a tumor-informed, multiplexed digital PCR assay that allows institutions to run bespoke MRD tests internally using their own digital PCR instruments;

, a tumor-informed, multiplexed digital PCR assay that allows institutions to run bespoke MRD tests internally using their own digital PCR instruments; Tracer WGS, an AI-powered whole-genome ctDNA platform that enables ultra-sensitive tumor-agnostic detection and tracking with no need for prior tissue.

"This new partnership represents an important step in further establishing QIAGEN's major role in oncology. We are bringing innovative MRD technologies into drug development through our companion diagnostic partnerships," said Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Partnering for Precision Diagnostics at QIAGEN. "In particular, we want to strengthen our scalable, cost-effective solutions based on our QIAcuity digital PCR system and enable our pharmaceutical partners to use MRD insights for guiding personalized treatment decisions for cancer patients."

Tracer's mission is to turn every digital PCR machine and next-generation sequencer into a sensitive MRD assay-empowering institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and clinicians with the tools to decentralize testing, accelerate treatment decisions, and personalize cancer care.

About Tracer Biotechnologies

Tracer Biotechnologies is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in blood-based assays for cancer detection and monitoring. Our platform enables decentralized, high-performance MRD testing using either digital PCR or whole-genome sequencing-bringing precision oncology closer to the point of care. For more information visit www.tracerbio.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

