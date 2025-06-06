Anzeige
06.06.2025 01:02 Uhr
Neuroscience & Quantum Researcher Ali Karakus: How Will Quantum Technologies Transform the $9.8 Trillion Global Healthcare Sector?

A recent publication by quantum researcher Ali Karakus draws the attention of the medical industry.

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Quantum researcher Ali Karakus has published a groundbreaking scientific paper that challenges the foundations of modern medicine and proposes a bold new perspective on health. The study introduces a next-generation medical model based on quantum sensors, ethical artificial intelligence, and resonance-based diagnostics-aiming to redefine our understanding of illness and healing.

ali karakus

ali karakus

Global healthcare expenditures now exceed $9.8 trillion per year. Yet, despite this enormous financial investment, chronic illnesses, mental health disorders, and stress-related conditions are on the rise. According to Karakus, the problem is not technological scarcity but the loss of harmonic alignment between humans, nature, and their own bodies.

"We measure numbers but fail to listen to frequencies," says Karakus. "We treat symptoms, yet overlook resonance breakdowns. The body must no longer be viewed as matter alone, but as a field of waves and energy."

From Symptom Suppression to Resonance Restoration

At the heart of the study is a quantum-sensor-based device in development that analyzes brainwaves, heart rate variability (HRV), vagus nerve activity, microbiome signals, and ethical resonance scores. All of this data is then processed by an ethical AI engine called Zulficore, producing a holistic and personalized feedback loop.

A New Question for Medicine: "What's wrong?" or "What's out of tune?"

The system designed by SlientWing integrates multiple disciplines including quantum biology, neuroscience, biomimetics, ecological AI, and ethics-based algorithms. The core question is shifting: Not "What disease do you have?" But "What frequency is disturbed? Which resonance with nature is lost?"

Launch Timeline

The beta version of the SlientWing device is expected to be field-tested by late 2026, with full-scale production and market launch scheduled for 2027. Manufacturing will be centered in Berlin and Thrace.

Contact Information

Ali Karakus
Founder
ali@slientwing.com

.

SOURCE: Neuroscience & Quantum Researcher Ali Karakus



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/how-will-quantum-technologies-transform-the-9.8-trillion-global-healthcare-se-1036122

