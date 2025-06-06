Heroic Pictures' The American Miracle-Our Nation Is No Accident Premieres at Kennedy Center, D.C.

Docudrama Inspired by Michael Medved's Bestselling Book Debuts in Our Nation's Capital, Stirring Patriotic Sentiment Across America

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Last night, Heroic Pictures and Patterns of Evidence Foundation hosted an exclusive VIP red carpet premiere at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., with best-selling New York Times author Michael Medved and award-winning producer and film director Timothy Mahoney. They showcased a stirring new motion picture, The American Miracle: Our Nation Is No Accident. With media coverage from Movieguide, Real America's Voice and NTD, among others, the premiere kicked off the film's national launch in theatres across America June 9-11.

"America needs this film at this time in our history as we approach the nation's 250th anniversary. We want this film to bring the country together by inspiring them with the miraculous and forgotten story of God's providential hand that brought about this great nation," said Mahoney. "We invite all Americans to rediscover and honor our nation's founding by going to your theater to see this epic motion picture."

The American Miracle - Our Nation Is No Accident is introducing a new film style called Drama Doc," said Executive Producer Ralf Augstroze. "There is far more drama than doc, but the doc gives the important historical support of these miraculous events."

During the screening, spontaneous applause broke out after a powerful scene in which Benjamin Franklin calls for prayer during the Constitutional Convention. The evening concluded with a standing ovation and was a spectacular event that featured costumed historical reenactors portraying George and Martha Washington, Billy Lee, James Madison and a host of Continental soldiers.

This film brings to life the extraordinary stories of providence that shaped the founding of the United States. "[Washington used] a phrase in his first inaugural address... thanking the invisible hand for protecting him," shared Medved last night following the premiere. "I'm sure that this kind of story, about this prodigious gift of America, is something that everybody here could testify to and be thankful for."

The cast includes Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Nicole C. Mullen, Cameron Arnett, James Arnold Taylor and Libby Smallbone, along with authors, scholars and commentators such as Joseph Ellis, Richard Dreyfuss, Paul Kengor, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Lord Andrew Roberts and Jana Novak, among many others. The film offers a powerful and timely reminder that America's freedom and purpose are no accident-they are the result of God's providence.

"We didn't just happen," Pat Boone shared in the opening prayer. "We were created, and we were led by human beings who were led by You and Your Bible. Your Word was the basis for all that makes America-who America has been and who we want to still be."

Mahoney wrapped the post-premiere commentary with a closing prayer: "Lord, this film is a special film because I think it does remind us that You have been a part of our past, and we want You to be a part of our present... We ask, dear Lord, that this film would be an encouragement-and also a healing film...[for] the divides that have been out there... that You would use this film to bring healing to our nation."

Following the exclusive premiere, The American Miracle will debut in theaters nationwide for a limited time this weekend, June 9-11, 2025.

For more information about the film, visit AmericanMiracleMovie.com.

Created and funded under the auspices of Patterns of Evidence Foundation. Produced and distributed by Heroic Pictures.

