Alta Copper Corp.: Alta Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Alta Copper Corp. (TSX:ATCU)(OTCQX:ATCUF)(BVL:ATCU) ("Alta Copper" or "the Company") announces voting results for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 44,398,593 common shares, representing 48.88% of the Company's outstanding common shares were represented at the Meeting and all motions put forward were passed.

The following sets forth a summary of the Annual General Meeting voting results:

Appointment of Auditor

Kreston GTA LLP were appointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Votes For: 94.56%

Votes Withheld: 5.44%

Number of Directors

Prior to the Meeting, Mr. Robert McDonald tendered his resignation as a director of the Company and decided not to stand for re-election to pursue and dedicate more time to his other business interests. In light of Mr. McDonald's decision not to stand for re-election, there were four nominees for election as director, and the number of Directors was therefore set at four.

The number of Directors was set at four.

Votes For: 93.97%

Votes Against: 6.03%

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as Directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Giulio T. Bonifacio

40,502,210 (93.20%)

2,954,988 (6.80%)

Andrew Hamilton

35,768,491 (82.31%)

7,688,707 (17.69%)

Steven Latimer

35,542,397 (81.79%)

7,914,801 (18.21%)

Christine Nicolau

35,769,730 (82.31%)

7,687,468 (17.69%)

Robert McDonald tendered his resignation and decided not to stand for re-election to pursue and dedicate more time to his other business interests.

Appointment of Officers

The following persons were appointed as officers of the Company:

Steven Latimer

Non-Executive Chairman

Giulio T. Bonifacio

President and Chief Executive Officer

Dale Found

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Maria Paz Alfaro

Corporate Secretary

Giulio T. Bonifacio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Robert McDonald for his significant contributions, which have enabled the Company to make substantial progress in advancing our community engagement efforts and securing the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Energy and Mines. At the same time, I am very pleased to welcome Steven Latimer as our new Non-Executive Chairman. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to adhering to best practices in corporate governance, and I look forward to working closely with Steven in the months ahead."

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 91 square km of highly prospective land located 102 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit and the Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

"Giulio T. Bonifacio" President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Giulio T. Bonifacio

gtbonifacio@altacopper.com
+1 604 318 6760

Email: info@altacopper.com
Website: www.altacopper.com
X: https://x.com/Alta_Copper
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/altacopper/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AltaCopperCorp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/altacopper/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AltaCopper

SOURCE: Alta Copper Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/alta-copper-announces-annual-general-meeting-voting-results-1036203

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
