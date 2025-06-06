Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 04:36 Uhr
CJ 4DPLEX Achieves Record-Breaking May Box Office in North America

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats, announced today the company's highest-ever domestic box office results for the month of May in both 4DX and SCREENX formats.

CJ 4DPLEX

4DX generated $9.4 million in North America for the month, up 151% year-over-year. And SCREENX also posted a record performance with $4.6 million in box office revenue, up 112% over the same period last year, for a combined total of $14M across both formats. CJ 4DPLEX also had a global record box office with a combined total of $38.4M, up 61% from last May.

"This record-breaking May reflects how audiences continue to embrace premium, immersive formats as the ultimate way to experience blockbuster films," said Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "Whether it's the thrilling stunts of Mission: Impossible, the family adventure of Lilo & Stitch, or the chilling scares of Final Destination: Bloodlines, 4DX and SCREENX continue to deliver unforgettable moments that can only happen in theaters."

CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX format enhances films with environmental effects such as motion, vibration, wind, fog, lightning, and scent, fully synchronized to the on-screen action. SCREENX expands select sequences onto the side walls of the auditorium, creating up to 270 degrees of panoramic, immersive visuals.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 435 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 48 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 775 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821085/CJ_4DPLEX_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cj-4dplex-achieves-record-breaking-may-box-office-in-north-america-302474913.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
