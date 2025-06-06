Stina Ehrensvärd from Sweden named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025

MONACO, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stina Ehrensvärd, founder of Yubico, was named the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 at an award ceremony held in Monaco's Salle des Etoiles. Stina was selected from among nearly 5,000 program participants that included 52 winners across 43 countries and jurisdictions competing for the global title. She is the fourth woman to hold the title and first winner from Sweden in the award's 25-year history.

Stina is a natural business leader whose determination, drive and innovative mindset has created exponential growth for her company and a lasting impact on Sweden and its people. She has built an industry-leading and highly profitable company that has set new standards for internet security. Through her unwavering commitment to creating a safer and more secure world, Stina has successfully driven systemic change - protecting digital identities, strengthening democracy and building global trust in the connected world.

In 2007, she co-founded Yubico, a company with the mission to make the internet safer for everyone. Within a year the company launched its first YubiKey, a physical security key for multifactor authentication (MFA), and over the next five years, it transformed the entire cybersecurity landscape by securing work with three of the biggest technology companies in Silicon Valley. Since then, Stina has scaled Yubico to where it now protects 19 of the world's 20 largest internet companies and its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been 40% since 2020.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, says:

"Stina Ehrensvärd exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship, a visionary leader who is confidently shaping the future through these disruptive times. Her achievements at Yubico are remarkable on their own - consistently creating new value and making a societal impact - but Stina's story goes much deeper. Her defining philosophy that a secure digital identity is a basic human right is exactly the type of purpose-driven leadership we look to celebrate with EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year. In this milestone year marking the 25th anniversary of the competition, Stina is a truly deserving world winner and an inspiration to us all."

Stina Ehrensvärd, co-founder of Yubico, says:

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has played a part in making this moment possible. The incredible teams within our company, the unwavering support from EY and especially the EY team in Sweden, who have cheered me on and guided me throughout this journey. I'm committed to saving the internet for democracy, for free speech, for education, for all the beautiful things we can do with it. This recognition isn't the finish line. It's fuel. We are building a safer digital world, and I won't stop until that mission is fulfilled."

The EY organization hosts the annual World Entrepreneur of the Year event to celebrate the accomplishments of visionary leaders who are shaping the future with confidence, growing the economy and answering the call to address global challenges. The annual gathering brings together founders, CEOs and business leaders for a series of networking opportunities and workshops, culminating with the announcement of the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

The EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 was chosen by an independent panel of judges against four criteria: entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact. This year's panel included a diverse and esteemed group of entrepreneurs from all over the world, chaired by Asif Ramji, Founder and CEO of Venture Worx.

