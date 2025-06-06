New interim two-year data from a long-term extension study of Nemluvio in atopic dermatitis reinforce its rapid onset of action and demonstrate its lasting impact across multiple clinical and patient reported outcomes including itch and skin lesions 1

in atopic dermatitis reinforce its rapid onset of action and demonstrate its lasting impact across multiple clinical and patient reported outcomes including itch and skin lesions Results build on data from the phase III ARCADIA program, showing Nemluvio's consistent safety profile and sustained and increased improvements in efficacy outcomes in atopic dermatitis patients during prolonged treatment up to two years 1,2

Two-year data from a long-term extension study of Nemluvio in prurigo nodularis will also be presented later in June at the International Congress of Dermatology

Galderma (SIX: GALD) today announced two-year data from a new interim analysis of a long-term extension study investigating the safety and efficacy of Nemluvio in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The data show that Nemluvio is well tolerated, with no new safety signals identified, reinforcing its rapid onset of action and demonstrating sustained and increased improvements in symptoms including itch and skin lesions with prolonged treatment up to two years.1 These data will be presented in a late-breaker abstract at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Conference, taking place from June 6-7, 2025.

"With Nemluvio now being launched in several countries, it's so encouraging that we continue to see its robust evidence base expand. Long-term data is pivotal to this, highlighting the profound impact this innovative treatment can have in atopic dermatitis well into the future."



BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., PHD. GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT GALDERMA

Atopic dermatitis affects more than 230 million people worldwide.3 Often reported as one of patients' most problematic symptoms, 87% of people with atopic dermatitis say they are seeking freedom from itch, with speed of itch relief therefore also prioritized by both patients and physicians.4-7 Nemluviois the first approved monoclonal antibody that specifically targets IL-31 receptor alpha, inhibiting the signaling of IL-31.3,8,9 IL-31 is a neuroimmune cytokine that drives itch and is involved in inflammation and skin barrier dysfunction in atopic dermatitis.8,10 Nemluviois also the first and only biologic approved for atopic dermatitis as well as prurigo nodularis with four-week dosing intervals from the start of treatment, and the only option to move to eight-week dosing intervals for appropriate patients with atopic dermatitis.9

"The relentless itch of atopic dermatitis is not just a symptom; it's a constant burden that disrupts sleep, concentration, and the simple joys of life. Nemolizumab has demonstrated its impact on both itch and skin lesions in atopic dermatitis extensively over the years, and these new data, demonstrating its benefit up to two years, add another layer of confidence to that."



PROFESSOR JONATHAN SILVERBERG

LEAD INVESTIGATOR OF THE ARCADIA CLINICAL PROGRAM, PROFESSOR OF DERMATOLOGY, GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES, UNITED STATES

The ARCADIA long-term extension study was designed to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of Nemluvio in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis up to five years and includes more than 1,900 patients who either completed the initial or maintenance period in ARCADIA 1 or 2, a previous phase II/IIIb study, or were newly enrolled adolescent patients.1

Results to be presented at the RAD Conference will show that Nemluvio is associated with sustained and increased improvements in skin lesions, itch, sleep, and quality of life during prolonged treatment up to two years.1 At week 104 in evaluable patients, the interim analysis shows that:

More than 85% achieved a 75% reduction in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) 1

Approximately 85% and 70% achieved an at least four-point improvement in itch, and being itch free or nearly itch free, respectively, when assessed using the SCORing Atopic Dermatitis (SCORAD) Visual Analog Scale (VAS) Pruritus score. Improvements in sleep mirrored those in itch 1

Approximately 60% reached clearance or almost-clearance of skin lesions when assessed using the Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score 1

Patients' quality of life improved over time, as measured by the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI)1

Results also reinforce Nemluvio's rapid onset of action on itch and skin at Week 4, with 49% of patients who entered the long-term extension study naïve to Nemluvio achieving a 75% reduction in the EASI, and 69% achieving an at least four-point improvement in itch when assessed using the SCORAD VAS Pruritus score.1

Nemluvio was well tolerated in the long-term treatment of atopic dermatitis and no new safety signals were identified.1

Additional data from both the ARCADIA program in atopic dermatitis, as well as from the OLYMPIA open-label extension study in prurigo nodularis will be presented at RAD 2025, reinforcing Nemluvio's rapid impact on key symptoms of atopic dermatitis, and its long-term efficacy in prurigo nodularis.11,12

Nemluvio was first approved in August 2024 by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the treatment of adults with prurigo nodularis.9 In December 2024, it was also approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, in combination with topical corticosteroids and/or calcineurin inhibitors when the disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies.9 To date, Nemluvio is approved for both moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis by multiple regulatory authorities around the world, including the European Commission. Additional regulatory submissions and reviews are ongoing.

More details on Galderma's scientific presentations at RAD can be found here

About Nemluvio

Nemluviowas initially developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In 2016, Galderma obtained exclusive rights to the development and marketing of nemolizumab worldwide, except in Japan. In Japan, nemolizumab is marketed as Mitchga and is approved for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, as well as pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis in pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients.13,14

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a common, chronic, and flaring inflammatory skin disease, characterized by persistent itch and recurrent skin lesions.3,15,16 It affects more than 230 million people worldwide.3 It is the most common inflammatory skin disease, impacting almost four times more people than psoriasis.17

Important Safety Information

Indications: NEMLUVIO (nemolizumab-ilto) is a prescription medicine used:

to treat adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema (atopic dermatitis or AD) in combination with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical) when the eczema is not well controlled by topical therapies alone. It is not known if NEMLUVIO is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis under 12 years of age.

to treat adults with prurigo nodularis. It is not known if NEMLUVIO is safe and effective in children with prurigo nodularis under 18 years of age.

Do not take NEMLUVIO if you are allergic to nemolizumab-ilto or to any ingredients in NEMLUVIO. Before taking NEMLUVIO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

are scheduled to receive any vaccination. You should not receive a live vaccine right before or during treatment with NEMLUVIO.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known whether NEMLUVIO will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known whether NEMLUVIO passes into your breast milk and if it can harm your baby.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

NEMLUVIO may cause serious side effects, including: allergic reactions (hypersensitivity). Stop using NEMLUVIO and tell your healthcare provider or get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms:

Breathing problems or wheezing

Swelling of the face, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded

Fast pulse

Swollen lymph nodes

Joint pain

Fever

Skin rash (red or rough skin)

Nausea or vomiting

General ill feeling

Cramps in your stomach area

The most common side effects of NEMLUVIO include:

Eczema : headache, joint pain, hives (itchy red rash or wheals), and muscle aches

: headache, joint pain, hives (itchy red rash or wheals), and muscle aches Prurigo Nodularis: headache and skin rashes: atopic dermatitis (a type of eczema), eczema, and eczema nummular (scattered circular patches)

These are not all of the possible side effects of NEMLUVIO.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800- FDA-1088.

Please see full Prescribing Information including Patient Information.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ the skin meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

References

Silverberg, JI, et al. Nemolizumab long-term safety and efficacy up to 104 weeks in the ARCADIA open-label extension study in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Presented at Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference 2025; June 6-7; Nashville, United States. Silverberg J, et al. Nemolizumab with concomitant topical therapy in adolescents and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (ARCADIA 1 2): results from two replicate double-blinded, randomised controlled phase 3 trials. Lancet. 2024;404(10451):445-460. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(24)01203-0 Langan SM, et al. Atopic dermatitis [published correction appears in Lancet. 2020;396(10253):758]. Lancet. 2020;396(10247):345-360. doi: 10.1016/S0140- 6736(20)31286-1 Silverberg JI, et al. Patient burden and quality of life in atopic dermatitis in US adults: a population-based cross-sectional study. Ann Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2018;121(3):340-347. doi: 10.1016/j.anai.2018.07.006 Augustin M, et al. Real-World Treatment Patterns and Treatment Benefits among Adult Patients with Atopic Dermatitis: Results from the Atopic Dermatitis Patient Satisfaction and Unmet Need Survey. Acta Derm Venereol. 2022;7:102:adv00830. doi: 10.2340/actadv.v102.3932 Durno N, et al. Biologics and oral systemic treatment preferences in patients and physicians for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a discrete choice experiment in the United Kingdom and Germany. J Derm Treatment. 2024;35(1). doi: 10.1080/09546634.2024.2417966 Penton H, et al. Assessing Response in Atopic Dermatitis: A Systematic Review of the Psychometric Performance of Measures Used in HTAs and Clinical Trials. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2023;13(11):2549-2571. doi: 10.1007/s13555-023-01038-3 Silverberg JI, et al. Phase 2B randomized study of nemolizumab in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and severe pruritus. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2020;145(1):173-182. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2019.08.013 Nemluvio U.S. Prescribing Information. Available online. Accessed May 2025 Kwatra SG, Misery L, Clibborn C, Steinhoff M. Molecular and cellular mechanisms of itch and pain in atopic dermatitis and implications for novel therapeutics. Clin Transl Immunology. 2022;11(5):e1390. doi: 10.1002/cti2.1390 Silverberg JI, et al. Nemolizumab was associated with rapid and significant improvements in itch and sleep in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: Results from two global phase 3 pivotal studies (ARCADIA 1 and ARCADIA 2). Presented at Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference 2025; June 6-7; Nashville, United States. Yosipovitch G, et al. Nemolizumab long-term efficacy and safety up to 52 weeks in the OLYMPIA open-label extension study in patients with prurigo nodularis: An interim analysis. Presented at Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference 2025; June 6-7; Nashville, United States. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Maruho Obtained Regulatory Approval for Mitchga, the first Antibody Targeting IL-31 for Itching Associated with Atopic Dermatitis. Available online. Accessed May 2025 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Mitchga Approved for Itching in Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis and Prurigo Nodularis, for its Subcutaneous Injection 30mg Vials. Available online. Accessed May 2025 Ständer S. Atopic dermatitis. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(12):1136-1143. doi:10.1056/NEJMra2023911 Yang G, et al. Skin Barrier Abnormalities and Immune Dysfunction in Atopic Dermatitis. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(8):2867. doi: https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms21082867 Raharja A, et al. Psoriasis: a brief overview. Clin Med (Lond). 2021;21(3):170-173. doi:10.7861/clinmed.2021-0257

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605874409/en/

Contacts:

For further information:



Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43