Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 07:18 Uhr
HOTELEX 2025 Successfully Concludes: International Attendance Surpasses 10,000, Hosted Buyer Program Sets a New Industry Benchmark!

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX 2025 concluded on April 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), covering 400,000 square meters and attracting 284,581 visitors. International attendance reached 12,447, a 34.2% increase from last year, marking HOTELEX's growing role as a key global hub for the hospitality and catering industry.

the Opening of HOTELEX 2025

A standout highlight this year was the success of the HOTELEX 2025 Hosted Buyer Program, which brought over 200 high-profile buyers from Malaysia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong (China), Brazil, and the United Kingdom to the show floor. Representing key sectors such as luxury hotel groups, branded F&B chains, import distributors, and regional procurement agencies, these buyers engaged in in-depth business discussions with top-tier exhibitors. With tailored matchmaking, curated meeting schedules, and dedicated services, the program enabled efficient, high-quality interactions and facilitated tangible international sourcing opportunities. Its success further strengthened HOTELEX's position as a premier global platform for hospitality and foodservice trade.

Looking ahead to HOTELEX 2026 which will be held on 30th March - 2nd April at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the industry awaits new innovations, expanded collaborations, and broader global participation. Stay tuned for more-and we look forward to welcoming you next year.

Booth Inquiry:
Alex.ni@imsinoexpo.com

Media Cooperation & Hosted Buyer Program:
Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704904/CKCK7485.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hotelex-2025-successfully-concludes-international-attendance-surpasses-10-000--hosted-buyer-program-sets-a-new-industry-benchmark-302475120.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
