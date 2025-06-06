HOTELEX 2025 Successfully Concludes: International Attendance Surpasses 10,000, Hosted Buyer Program Sets a New Industry Benchmark!

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX 2025 concluded on April 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), covering 400,000 square meters and attracting 284,581 visitors. International attendance reached 12,447, a 34.2% increase from last year, marking HOTELEX's growing role as a key global hub for the hospitality and catering industry.

A standout highlight this year was the success of the HOTELEX 2025 Hosted Buyer Program, which brought over 200 high-profile buyers from Malaysia, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong (China), Brazil, and the United Kingdom to the show floor. Representing key sectors such as luxury hotel groups, branded F&B chains, import distributors, and regional procurement agencies, these buyers engaged in in-depth business discussions with top-tier exhibitors. With tailored matchmaking, curated meeting schedules, and dedicated services, the program enabled efficient, high-quality interactions and facilitated tangible international sourcing opportunities. Its success further strengthened HOTELEX's position as a premier global platform for hospitality and foodservice trade.

Looking ahead to HOTELEX 2026 which will be held on 30th March - 2nd April at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the industry awaits new innovations, expanded collaborations, and broader global participation. Stay tuned for more-and we look forward to welcoming you next year.

