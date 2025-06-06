EQS-News: AUTODOC SE / Key word(s): IPO

AUTODOC Plans Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing



06.06.2025

AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Berlin, AUTODOC covers 27 European countries and focuses on the B2C market segment whilst increasingly penetrating the B2B market. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of around €1.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of €151 million

The Company addresses the digitization of the ~€109 billion European independent automotive parts aftermarket and operates as the only scaled digital player in the category, consolidating a highly fragmented market with significant potential for efficiency improvements and transparency enhancements. AUTODOC built a system benefiting distributors, direct suppliers/manufacturers as well as customers

AUTODOC has a proven track record of strong growth, profitability, and high cash conversion and is entirely bootstrapped since foundation

The Company is considering a private placement of shares from existing shareholders and listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Q2 of 2025, subject to market conditions. The offering is expected to create substantial free float and trading liquidity in the shares of the Company Berlin, 6 June 2025 - Autodoc SE (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "AUTODOC") today announced its intention to list its shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. An accompanying private placement to institutional investors in Germany and in certain other countries is expected to comprise shares from existing shareholders which include the Company's founders as well as Apollo Global Management (the "Private Placement"). The planned Private Placement and the first day of trading are expected in the second quarter of 2025, subject to market conditions. #1 Digital Pure-Play Automotive Parts Platform in Europe As a true technology company in automotive aftermarket eCommerce, AUTODOC combines a differentiating set of expertise, encompassing everything from automotive parts and comprehensive cataloguing to streamlined supply chain and logistics, effective digital marketing and sales, cutting-edge web and mobile app development, automated price management, seamless IT integration, robust customer service and experience management, and insightful big data analytics In 2024, the Company offered a range of approximately 6.7 million automotive products from around 2,500 brand manufacturers, including its proprietary brands, serving over 340 vehicle brands with confidence. AUTODOC maintains a leading position in the eCommerce-based European independent automotive aftermarket, with strong growth in its core B2C markets and added potential to take market share from the much larger B2B market. In 2024, Apollo Global Management acquired a minority stake in AUTODOC in an all secondary transaction, marking the first external equity investment into the Company since its foundation in 2008. This investment displayed a strong vote of confidence in AUTODOC's long-term strategy, team, and future growth potential. Highly Attractive Financial Profile with Consistent Track Record of Profitable Growth AUTODOC's financial profile is characterized by a unique combination of high revenue growth, profitability and cash conversion. AUTODOC achieved around €1.6 billion of Sales Revenue in 2024, which represents a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 until 2024. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to around €151 million, which represents an Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10%. Furthermore, AUTODOC operates an asset-light model with minimal historical capital expenditures, leading to an around 93% cash conversion in 2024. The Company had a strong start to 2025 and achieved Sales Revenue of around €427 million in Q1 2025, which represents 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth. This growth was supported by strong performance in key markets, with Germany and France achieving double-digit revenue increases of 12.9% and 34.5%, respectively. A significant driver of growth was the continued B2B ramp-up, marking a 174% YoY Sales Revenue growth. The Company also saw significant YoY gains in the number of orders, products sold, and new customers. EBITDA rose by approximately 18.9% to €33.9 million during the same period. The Company's strong financial profile, coupled with its long-term founder vision, has led to an outstanding track record of achieving efficient and sustainable growth, without sacrificing innovation and business expansion. AUTODOC's Entry Into the B2B Market for Automotive Parts AUTODOC initially launched its B2B business, AUTODOC PRO, in France in 2022 and in the Netherlands in 2024. The Company has made these services also available in Austria, Belgium, Germany and Italy and intends to gradually expand to other European markets in 2025 and 2026. AUTODOC intends to roll out this platform incrementally across additional European markets, concurrently improving and expanding its features to drive B2B sales growth. This involves expanding the product portfolio to include adjacent categories like tools and parts for electric cars, while addressing changing customer preferences. In its second full year of operations, AUTODOC PRO showcased remarkable growth. AUTODOC's B2B Sales Revenue increased from around €18 million in 2023 to about €68 million in 2024. By the end of the year, all 106 designated zones in France were fully operational, and existing garage partnerships saw significant expansion, leading to a notable increase in order volume. Overall, the B2B business contributed roughly 4% of AUTODOC's Sales Revenue in 2024. Shared Commitment to a Sustainable Future AUTODOC is committed to responsible leadership and sustainable business practices. The Company's governance structure reflects this commitment, ensuring long-term success guided by high ethical standards and a strong focus on sustainability. AUTODOC takes a forward-looking approach by embedding sustainability into its operations, decision-making processes and business strategy. The Company continuously reviews its governance structure and refines it to ensure compliance with evolving regulations such as the CSRD and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). This enables the Company to be prepared for the future and maintain accountability to all its stakeholders. Contemplated Listing as Logical Next Step in AUTODOC's Evolution The Private Placement is expected to consist of an offering of existing shares held by the current shareholders, who intend to create substantial free float and trading liquidity in the shares of the Company. Further, AUTODOC intends to list on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Each the selling shareholders as well as AUTODOC intend to enter into customary lock-up agreements subject to certain exceptions. The Management Board members will be obliged to build a certain position of shares in the Company. This obligation aims to strengthen the alignment of the Management Board's and shareholders' interests. For current as well as future Management Board members the required number of shares corresponds to 100% of the respective annual gross base salary. Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Jefferies GmbH are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement and Apollo Capital Solutions Europe B.V., Banco Santander, S.A. and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as Joint Bookrunners. About AUTODOC AUTODOC is the leading digital pure-play automotive parts platform in Europe. The Company, which was founded in Berlin in 2008 by Alexej Erdle, Max Wegner and Vitalij Kungel, has developed into one of the most exciting eCommerce companies in Europe in a remarkably short period. Since November 2022, the Company has been operating as the European corporation Autodoc SE. The Management Board consists of Dmitry Zadorozhny (CEO) and Lennart Schmidt (CFO). As of December 31, 2024, AUTODOC's product assortment comprises around 6.7 million SKUs from around 2,500 brand manufacturers as of December 31, 2024, including car parts, truck parts, motorcycle parts, tires, as well as adjacent products such as tools, accessories, oils and liquids and consumables and has significantly increased over time. In 2024, AUTODOC generated Sales Revenue of €1.6 billion (2023: €1.3 billion). AUTODOC has online shops in 27 European countries and employs around 5,000 people in 13 locations: Germany, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, and Ukraine. Contacts Kai Bremer Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 175 2170089 Email: k.bremer@autodoc.eu Autodoc SE, Kurfürstendamm 22, 10719 Berlin Stefanie Steiner Director Investor Relations Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 151 55621476 Email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu Autodoc SE, Kurfürstendamm 22, 10719 Berlin Tina Rodriguez Director of Communications Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 160 99051581 Email: t.rodriguez@autodoc.eu Autodoc SE, Kurfürstendamm 22, 10719 Berlin Elena Lorenz PR & Communications Manager Tel.: +49 30 208476524 Mobile: +49 151 46722435 Email: e.lorenz@autodoc.eu Autodoc SE, Kurfürstendamm 22, 10719 Berlin 