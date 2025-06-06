Deployment underscores Allvue's momentum in Luxembourg and supports White Oak Management's mission to deliver scalable, tech-enabled fund services.

Allvue Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based technology for investment managers and fund administrators, today announced that Luxembourg-based White Oak Management S.A. has officially gone live on Allvue's Fund Administration platform.

White Oak Management selected Allvue to power its fund administration offering, enabling the firm to deliver streamlined operations, automated workflows, and superior reporting capabilities to its customers. As White Oak Management expands its footprint in Luxembourg's financial services landscape, Allvue's integrated, cloud-native platform provides the scalability and efficiency needed to meet the evolving demands of the alternatives markets.

"We chose Allvue because we needed more than just software we needed a long-term technology partner with the ability to support our growing business in the region," said Gabor Mocskonyi, Managing Director of White Oak Management. "Allvue's robust reporting capabilities, operational flexibility, and seamless investor experience enables us to provide the level of service our clients expect as we scale."

"White Oak Management is exactly the kind of partner we built Fund Administration Essentials for a forward-thinking firm focused on delivering premium client service with operational excellence," said James DiCostanzo, Head of the Fund Administration line of business at Allvue Systems. "We're especially proud to support their growth in the Luxembourg region, where demand is rising for next-generation fund servicing capabilities."

The deployment also underscores Allvue's ability to support Transfer Agent operations a critical pillar in fund administration. Allvue's capabilities empower firms like White Oak Management to manage investor information, account maintenance, and ongoing due diligence. The platform also supports capabilities related to transaction administration, as well as fund accounting, and investor relations. With Allvue, administrators can deliver a seamless and compliant investor experience, from onboarding to reporting.

Allvue's Fund Administration platform is designed to help fund administrators scale to meet modern challenges through:

Powerful fund accounting and general ledger tools

Collaborative client portals and reporting dashboards

Investment and investor management tools to meet Transfer Agent responsibilities

Industry leading reporting capabilities

A modern, API-first architecture for integration and growth

"This successful deployment further reinforces Allvue's commitment to supporting administrators across Europe with purpose-built solutions that accelerate growth, reduce operational risk, and elevate the investor experience," said Iryan Clunis, Head of EMEA at Allvue Systems. To learn more visit allvuesystems.com.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations globally throughout North America, Europe and India. Allvue is a recognized leader of cloud-based technology, AI, data, and services solutions for alternative investment managers in the private capital markets. Our integrated suite of software empowers firms of all sizes-including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks-to streamline operations, enhance data accuracy, and drive superior investment decisions. Allvue has made deep investments in AI research and development as part of its commitment to innovation, which will enable clients to optimize workflows, automate processes, and gain deeper analytical insights across the entire investment lifecycle.

About White Oak Management S.A.

White Oak Management S.A. is a Luxembourg-based firm offering bespoke family office, corporate, and administrative services. Founded with a client-centric philosophy, the firm is known for its rigorous service quality, regulatory compliance, and long-standing client relationships. Learn more at www.wom.lu.

