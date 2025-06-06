Holiston Media: Top Businesses Crowned at World's Premier B2B Forex Awards

Record-Breaking Participation as Holiston Media Unveils 2025 Global Forex Awards - B2B Winners

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of intense self-nominations and industry-wide voting, Holiston Media has officially revealed the winners of this year's Global Forex Awards - B2B, with 22 standout businesses taking top honours in what has become the world's most influential B2B forex awards.

With more than 7,500 verified votes cast, this year's awards underscore a global celebration of excellence, spotlighting companies that are driving innovation, delivering exceptional service, and redefining standards in the B2B forex trading industry.

Featuring 22 competitive categories, the awards shine a spotlight on best-in-class providers across the forex ecosystem - from liquidity and CRM, to execution, fintech, regtech, trading platforms, and more.

"We've been overwhelmed by the scale and quality of this year's entries," said Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media. "Some of the most respected and cutting-edge names in the business have taken part, making the results more competitive - and more meaningful - than ever."

"Transparency is at the heart of these awards," he continued. "Each winner is chosen by industry professionals, making this a true benchmark of peer-recognised excellence."

Voting took place throughout April 2025, and winners across all categories are as follows:

2025 Global Forex Awards - B2B Winners

Best Bridge Provider - Centroid Solutions

- Best Client Trading Experience - CMC Connect

- Best Connectivity Provider - Your Bourse

- Best CRM Provider - UpConnect

- Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider - GCEX

- Best Crypto Payment Solution Provider - Unlimit

- Best Fintech Solutions Provider - Centroid Solutions

- Best IB Management Platform - FYNXT

- Best Institutional Forex Broker - MAS Markets

- Best KYC Provider - Muinmos

- Best Liquidity Aggregator - oneZero

- Best Media & PR Company - Convertico Media

- Best Mobile Trading App - cTrader

- Best Multi-Asset Liquidity Provider - Match-Prime Liquidity

- Best Multi-Asset Prime-of-Prime Provider - iSAM Securities

- Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - GCEX

- Best Payment Solutions Provider - IFX Payments

- Best RegTech Reporting Solution - MAP FinTech

- Best Risk Management System - Centroid Solutions

- Best Technology Provider - oneZero

- Best Trade Execution - Vantage Connect

- Best White Label Provider - Aquariux Fintech

"Winning one of these awards doesn't just elevate a company's reputation - it reflects real, peer-validated impact in the marketplace," added Humphries. "It's a major milestone for teams, customers, and future growth."

The Global Forex Awards - B2B 2025 were proudly supported by sponsors including: Centroid Solutions, cTrader, FYNXT, oneZero, Vantage Connect, and Your Bourse.

To learn more about the awards, this year's winners, and the full voting process, visit: www.globalforexawards.com/b2bawards.

