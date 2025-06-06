Tenneco: DRiV Introduces Walker OE-Quality Starters, Alternators and Air Conditioning Parts - All Backed by 3-Year Warranty





KONTICH, Belgium, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, the aftermarket business unit of Tenneco, is once again expanding the reach of its popular Walker® brand with the introduction of two comprehensive new product ranges: Walker remanufactured starters & alternators and Walker air conditioning parts. Each new range, available in June, joins all Walker products - from emissions control to turbochargers and more - in delivering guaranteed OE quality, exceptional coverage, and the Walker brand's popular 3-year warranty*.

"Walker is setting the standard for delivering new opportunities for profitable growth of installer businesses," said Julien Russeau, Product Management Director, DRiV. "And every Walker part offers the impressive value of 'The Walker Way,' with product quality standards and technical support that empower installers to do the job right, every time."

Walker starters and alternators are fully renewed products backed by Walker engineers who set the standard in product quality. Each fully renewed unit begins with a high-quality OE core and is produced strictly within an OE-certified facility located in Europe. These units are also tested in accordance with OE specifications to help ensure they perform like brand-new units.





Walker air conditioning parts empower installers to provide a true OE-quality repair for virtually any light vehicle - including many EV models - operated in Europe. These parts include Walker fully renewed compressors and brand-new condensers, dryers, evaporators, expansion valves, and internal blowers. Each part is engineered by Walker experts to meet OE quality specifications and deliver seamless compatibility, easy installation, and outstanding performance.





About DRiV

DRiV, a business group of Tenneco, is a leader in the automotive aftermarket, committed to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and exceptional engineering. With a diverse portfolio of 31 renowned brands, the focus is on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. This commitment extends across automotive and industrial sectors, featuring key brands such as MONROE®, MOOG®, Champion®, Wagner®, and Ferodo®, all dedicated to keeping the world moving efficiently.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, Powertrain and Ignition business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Senior Manager Global Communications

Tenneco

sesposito@tenneco.com

*Warranty limitations apply per warranty conditions to be found on garagegurus.tech/warranties/warranty-conditions.html.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4882dd1c-a763-47e2-9d46-af59ec64e141

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfc9d758-7e00-44ab-a31d-7a5e67e28311

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6fd8fcf-6080-48b4-9b1e-f8fd73d70544