The UK-based heating solutions provider has developed a pre-engineered and ready-to-install unit compatible with most of the residential heat pumps available in the market. It can be placed underneath a standard hot water cylinder and transfer heat from the pump via a plate exchanger to the central heating indirectly. UK-based heating specialist Hewer has unveiled Heat Saviour, a pre-assembled retrofit unit for heat pumps that can reportedly cut installation time and costs by 20%, while also ensuring easy maintenance. "Installing and retrofitting heat pumps can be complex, costly and disruptive," ...

