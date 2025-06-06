DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.7493 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15244712 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 391970 EQS News ID: 2151884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

