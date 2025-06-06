DJ Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU LN) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.0026 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1895503 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN LEI Code: 549300D6XPP7NKBOU354 Sequence No.: 391985 EQS News ID: 2151914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 06, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)