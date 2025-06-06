SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omada Health, the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,900,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. In addition, Omada Health has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,185,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 6, 2025, under the ticker symbol "OMDA." The offering is expected to close on June 9, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Omada HealthOmada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada's scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.ContactsRose Ramsethpress@omadahealth.comAllan KellsIR@omadahealth.com

