Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (UH10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.3265 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19348162 CODE: UH10 LN ISIN: LU1407891271 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891271 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UH10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 392020 EQS News ID: 2151984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 06, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)