Today, June 5, 2025, Qlife Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that it has entered into a letter of intent for a reverse takeover of Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd., conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the planned reversed takeover, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Qlife Holding AB (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0022574331, order book ID 190669) shall be given observation status.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.