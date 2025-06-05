On February 28, 2025, Qlosr Group AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to information that the Company had divested all its significant subsidiaries and material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

Today, June 5, 2025, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange) had informed the Company that, unless the Company have informed the Exchange of how it will fulfill the listing requirement of having ongoing business operations before August 29, 2025, Nasdaq Stockholm AB may initiate a process for delisting the Company.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Qlosr Group AB (publ) (QLOSR B, ISIN code SE0018169195, order book ID 258945).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.