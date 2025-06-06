BitGo Wins "Staking Services Provider of the Year" and "Custodian of the Year" Categories at Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards 2025

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitGo, the leading global infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized at the industry renowned Hedgeweek Global Digital Asset Awards 2025, winning two categories:

Custodian of the Year - Overall

Staking Services Provider of the Year

The award recognitions come on the heels of a landmark year for BitGo, marked by rapid growth and industry leadership. In 2025, BitGo solidified its position as the world's largest staking platform, which is one of several key milestones that underscore its expanding influence in the digital asset space. This progress coincides with the adoption of a pro-crypto agenda by the new U.S. administration, which is helping to foster growth across the industry in North America and on a global scale. Notably, CEO Mike Belshe represented the company at the White House's inaugural Crypto Summit in March, further reinforcing BitGo's central role in shaping the future of digital finance.

"We are delighted that BitGo has won 'Staking Services Provider of the Year' at the 2025 Hedgeweek awards," said Brett Reeves, Head of Go Network & European sales at BitGo."To be recognised in this way for our digital asset staking is a testament to the products and services we provide via our comprehensive staking platform, and follows our recent announcement in February that BitGo is the world's largest staking provider with $48 billion in staked assets."

Reeves added, "By winning 'Custodian of the Year', we further enhance our position as one of the leading and most trusted providers of custody services in crypto. This year, BitGo has received our VARA License in Dubai and our MiCA approvals in the EU - bringing our global trust companies to 7."

Held in London, the annual Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards recognize fund performance and service provider excellence in digital assets. Winners are chosen by individuals in the industry who vote for shortlisted partners they have worked with. For the service provider categories, the nominated firms are based on detailed research by their in-house team and a widespread survey of more than 100 global-based digital assets fund managers.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

