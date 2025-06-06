The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners Recognising Excellence in Life Sciences Innovation

-- Trailblazing innovations in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, public sector, and digital health honoured at prestigious London ceremony

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced the winners of the 2025 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements for "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product with an Orphan/Rare Disease Indication," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Public Sector Innovation," and "Best Health Equity Initiative."

"This year's submissions were of exceptional caliber, making the task of selecting winners both challenging and inspiring. The awardees have demonstrated groundbreaking progress in their fields, and their work holds great promise for patients worldwide," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, and Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee.

The 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Pharmaceutical Product AstraZeneca and Merck

Sharp & Dohme (MSD) LYNPARZA® Best Pharmaceutical Product

with an Orphan/Rare

Disease Indication Sanofi Rezurock (Belumosudil) Best Biotechnology Product Immunocore KIMMTRAK® Best Medical Technology Insulet Corporation Omnipod® 5 Automated

Insulin Delivery System Best Digital Health Solution Kidney Beam Ltd KIDNEY BEAM Best Public Sector

Innovation University of Oxford Oxford R21/Matrix-M Malaria

Vaccine Best Health Equity Initiative Kids Operating Room Solar Surgery

The prestigious 2025 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Dame June Raine, Former Chief Executive Officer, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, for outstanding contributions to the UK health industry.

"The Prix Galien UK continues to reflect the extraordinary scientific talent and commitment within the United Kingdom's life sciences sector. The 2025 winners exemplify the power of innovation to transform patient care and represent a pioneering group shaping the future of healthcare. We are proud to celebrate these remarkable contributions, which reinforce the UK's leading role in advancing global health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED

David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics

Committee Chair

Professor Jane ADAM

Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL

Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse DAWSON

Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Doctor Stephanie KUKU

Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant - Hardian Health, Board Trustee - The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE

Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE

Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE

Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June RAINE

Former Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS

Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Lauren WALKER

Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Dame Moira WHYTE

Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Galien Foundation oversees and directs the Prix Galien's activities in the UK as part of an international awards program dedicated to advancing innovative medicines development. The Prix Galien operates through chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with a new chapter launched in India in 2024 and plans for Prix Galien Japan in 2026. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org .

Follow the Foundation on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/

https://twitter.com/GalienFdn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

Finn Partners

Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):

Kara Bradley

Finn Partners

Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com

+1 646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592709/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-2025-prix-galien-uk-award-winners-recognising-excellence-in-life-sciences-innovation-302475091.html