Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners Recognising Excellence in Life Sciences Innovation

-- Trailblazing innovations in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, public sector, and digital health honoured at prestigious London ceremony

LONDON, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honouring innovators in life sciences, announced the winners of the 2025 Prix Galien UK Awards last night at the Natural History Museum, London. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements for "Best Pharmaceutical Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Product with an Orphan/Rare Disease Indication," "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Medical Technology," "Best Digital Health Solution," "Best Public Sector Innovation," and "Best Health Equity Initiative."

The Galien Foundation

"This year's submissions were of exceptional caliber, making the task of selecting winners both challenging and inspiring. The awardees have demonstrated groundbreaking progress in their fields, and their work holds great promise for patients worldwide," said Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, David Weatherall Chair of Medicine at the University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics, and Chair of the Prix Galien UK Committee.

The 2025 Prix Galien UK Award Winners

Best Pharmaceutical Product

AstraZeneca and Merck
Sharp & Dohme (MSD)

LYNPARZA®

Best Pharmaceutical Product
with an Orphan/Rare
Disease Indication

Sanofi

Rezurock (Belumosudil)

Best Biotechnology Product

Immunocore

KIMMTRAK®

Best Medical Technology

Insulet Corporation

Omnipod® 5 Automated
Insulin Delivery System

Best Digital Health Solution

Kidney Beam Ltd

KIDNEY BEAM

Best Public Sector
Innovation

University of Oxford

Oxford R21/Matrix-M Malaria
Vaccine

Best Health Equity Initiative

Kids Operating Room

Solar Surgery

The prestigious 2025 Prix Galien UK Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon Dame June Raine, Former Chief Executive Officer, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, for outstanding contributions to the UK health industry.

"The Prix Galien UK continues to reflect the extraordinary scientific talent and commitment within the United Kingdom's life sciences sector. The 2025 winners exemplify the power of innovation to transform patient care and represent a pioneering group shaping the future of healthcare. We are proud to celebrate these remarkable contributions, which reinforce the UK's leading role in advancing global health," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation.

Prix Galien UK Awards Committee 2025

Professor Sir Munir PIRMOHAMED
David Weatherall Chair of Medicine, University of Liverpool, NHS Chair of Pharmacogenetics
Committee Chair

Professor Jane ADAM
Honorary Professor, University of Exeter, Consultant Radiologist, St George's Hospital London and former Chair Technology appraisal committee, NICE

Professor Bruce CAMPBELL
Past Chair NICE Interventional Procedures and Medical Technologies Advisory Committees; Honorary Vascular Consultant and Professor, Exeter

Professor Jesse DAWSON
Professor of Stroke Medicine at School of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Health in the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences at the University of Glasgow; Consultant Physician in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow

Doctor Stephanie KUKU
Chief Knowledge Officer - Conceivable Life Sciences, Senior Consultant - Hardian Health, Board Trustee - The Kings Fund, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, UCL

Professor Sudhesh KUMAR, OBE
Vice President (Health), University of Warwick and President of Association of Innovation, Research and Technology Organisations, UK (AIRTO)

Professor Andrew MORRIS, CBE
Director, Health Data Research UK & Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Professor Sharon PEACOCK, CBE
Master of Churchill College Cambridge

Dame June RAINE
Former Chief Executive, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Professor Duncan RICHARDS
Professor of Clinical Therapeutics, University of Oxford

Professor Lauren WALKER
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, University of Liverpool

Dame Moira WHYTE
Sir John Crofton Professor of Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh

About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognises and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Galien Foundation oversees and directs the Prix Galien's activities in the UK as part of an international awards program dedicated to advancing innovative medicines development. The Prix Galien operates through chapters in 14 countries and Africa, with a new chapter launched in India in 2024 and plans for Prix Galien Japan in 2026. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

Follow the Foundation on social media:
https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/

Media Contact (UK):
Julian Tyndale-Biscoe
Finn Partners
Julian.Tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com
+44 20 3217 7060

Media Contact (Global):
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
Kara.Bradley@finnpartners.com
+1 646-213-7243

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592709/The_Galien_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-galien-foundation-announces-2025-prix-galien-uk-award-winners-recognising-excellence-in-life-sciences-innovation-302475091.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.