In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. This week, FOB China prices for Mono PERC M10 and n-type G12 wafers held steady at $0. 133/pc and $0. 166/pc, respectively. In contrast, n-type M10 wafer prices declined to $0. 122/pc, marking a 2. 40% week-on-week drop. The downward trend in n-type M10 wafer prices has now extended to eight consecutive weeks, driven by persistently weak downstream demand. Since their peak in early April, prices have declined by 22. 78%. Market sources report that certain ...

