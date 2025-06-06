Saatvik Solar has broken ground on a 4. 8 GW solar cell and 4 GW module manufacturing plant in eastern India, with module production set to begin by the end of fiscal 2026 and cell output by fiscal 2027. From pv magazine India Saatvik Solar Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, has commenced work on its integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The facility will have 4. 8 GW of solar cell and 4 GW of solar module production capacity. The factory is being set up on land sub-leased from Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd at Gopalpur Industrial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...