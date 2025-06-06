A New Name, A Continued Commitment to Excellence

W/R/B Underwriting, a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Berkley Specialty London, effective today. This strategic change marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution and reflects its alignment with the globally recognised Berkley brand.

The rebrand to Berkley Specialty London underscores the company's continued commitment to delivering exceptional underwriting and claims handling expertise, long-term stability, and service excellence-while embracing a stronger, more unified identity with its parent company W. R. Berkley Corporation.

"This is more than a name change-it's a better reflection of who we are and where we're headed," said James Hastings, President and CEO. "As Berkley Specialty London, we're building on our strong foundation while positioning ourselves for future growth, innovation, and deeper partnerships with our clients, brokers and distribution partners."

Rob Berkley, President and CEO of W. R, Berkley Corporation said: "The London market is one of the most important in the industry and we have been a proud participant within it for decades. The rebrand of W/R/B Underwriting to Berkley Specialty London fully encapsulates our efforts, commitment and our value proposition in the London market."

While the trading name is changing, the core of the business remains the same. Clients will continue to work with the same trusted team, benefit from the same tailored solutions, and experience the same high standards of service as always.

About Berkley Specialty London

Berkley Specialty London is a specialist insurer, providing innovative insurance solutions across the Specialty Property and Specialty Casualty sectors. Supported by the strength of W. R. Berkley Corporation, one of the world's premier commercial lines property and casualty insurance providers, Berkley Specialty London combines offers expertise, stability and collaboration to its trading partners and customers.

For more information, please visit www.berkleyspecialtylondon.com.

