06.06.2025
EZVIZ Inc.: EZVIZ marks World Environment Day with a new plan to protect ecosystems from land to sea, celebrating sustainable milestones and expanding its vision for greener living

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Environment Day, global smart home leader EZVIZ proudly announces the next chapter in its environmental journey, broadening its sustainability mission from land to sea. Following the successful reduction of 22.3 tons of plastic waste in 2024 through the widespread adoption of recycled materials in its robot vacuum portfolio, EZVIZ now sets its sights on the restoration of coastal ecosystems.

From Land to Sea: Roots of Hope, Waves of Change

Under its 2025 theme, "From Land to Sea: Roots of Hope, Waves of Change," EZVIZ expands its Global Forest Plan into marine environments. Partnering with Treedom, which has planted 2,190 trees across Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, EZVIZ now launches large-scale mangrove restoration projects in areas facing urgent environmental threats. Mangroves, known as "blue forests", protect coastlines by stabilizing shorelines, storing significant carbon, and filtering pollutants like plastics. This restoration supports the UN Environment Programme's 2025 goal to end plastic pollution, reflecting EZVIZ's commitment to nature-based solutions with lasting ecological and social impact.

"Sustainability shapes every decision we make," said Sophie Zhang, Global Brand Director at EZVIZ. "When innovation is grounded in care, it not only enhances daily living, but also nurtures the environment that sustains us all."

This holistic vision extends across the entire product lifecycle. EZVIZ designs with a cradle-to-cradle mindset, minimizing plastic use through material substitution, reducing packaging waste, and maximizing product longevity. Its green-badged product line features components made from recycled plastics, marking a deliberate shift toward circularity.

EZVIZ's commitment to sustainability is equally evident in its focus on energy efficiency and ecological impact. Over 30 solar-powered products have been introduced, decreasing dependence on nonrenewable energy. Features such as Always-On Video Mode optimize energy use and extend battery life, reducing the frequency of charging and component replacement. In response to growing concerns around light pollution, EZVIZ developed ColorFULL night vision, a breakthrough that enables vibrant, full-color video in low light without auxiliary lighting, minimizing disruption to wildlife and preserving the natural environment.

"As a technology company, we know that our impact touches the environment, the people, and the future. With every step we take, we aim to inspire purpose, restore balance, and help protect the world we all call home," said Zhang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705010/Green.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-marks-world-environment-day-with-a-new-plan-to-protect-ecosystems-from-land-to-sea-celebrating-sustainable-milestones-and-expanding-its-vision-for-greener-living-302475197.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
